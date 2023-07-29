ROTHERHAM UNITED signing Fred Onyedinma has revealed that some persuasive words from Millers boss Matt Taylor helped convince him to join on a season-long loan from Luton Town.

The arrival of the winger will provide a much-needed fresh attacking option for the Millers, who completed the loan acquisition of Wolves full-back Dexter Lembikisa on Thursday.

The ex-Millwall and Wycombe player, who featured 21 times last term and was a late substitute in Luton’s play-off final victory over Coventry City at Wembley, said: "I spoke to the manager and it was a big factor in bringing me here.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He showed me what I could do for the team and how he sees the team going."

New Rotherham United signing Fred Onyedinma. The Luton winger has become the club's fifth summer arrival. Picture courtesy of RUFC.

Former Millers and Middlesbrough loanee Ryan Giles has completed his £5m move to top-flight newcomers Luton Town.

Giles enjoyed an impressive loan campaign at Boro last term and Michael Carrick had been keen on bringing him back to Teesside.

Hull City youngster Will Jarvis has joined the Tigers' sister club Shelbourne on loan for the rest of the season in the League of Ireland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad