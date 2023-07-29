The arrival of the winger will provide a much-needed fresh attacking option for the Millers, who completed the loan acquisition of Wolves full-back Dexter Lembikisa on Thursday.
The ex-Millwall and Wycombe player, who featured 21 times last term and was a late substitute in Luton’s play-off final victory over Coventry City at Wembley, said: "I spoke to the manager and it was a big factor in bringing me here.
"He showed me what I could do for the team and how he sees the team going."
Former Millers and Middlesbrough loanee Ryan Giles has completed his £5m move to top-flight newcomers Luton Town.
Giles enjoyed an impressive loan campaign at Boro last term and Michael Carrick had been keen on bringing him back to Teesside.
Hull City youngster Will Jarvis has joined the Tigers' sister club Shelbourne on loan for the rest of the season in the League of Ireland.
City are close to sealing a permanent move for Brighton striker Aaron Connolly, while forward Benjamin Tetteh is expected to depart and join an unnamed French team.