Yorkshire round-up: Luton and ex-Millwall winger on why he joined Rotherham, Ex-Boro loanee seals move, youngster leaves for Ireland with Hull poised to seal Connolly move + French switch for Tetteh

ROTHERHAM UNITED signing Fred Onyedinma has revealed that some persuasive words from Millers boss Matt Taylor helped convince him to join on a season-long loan from Luton Town.
Leon Wobschall
By Leon Wobschall
Published 29th Jul 2023, 06:00 BST

The arrival of the winger will provide a much-needed fresh attacking option for the Millers, who completed the loan acquisition of Wolves full-back Dexter Lembikisa on Thursday.

The ex-Millwall and Wycombe player, who featured 21 times last term and was a late substitute in Luton’s play-off final victory over Coventry City at Wembley, said: "I spoke to the manager and it was a big factor in bringing me here.

"He showed me what I could do for the team and how he sees the team going."

New Rotherham United signing Fred Onyedinma. The Luton winger has become the club's fifth summer arrival. Picture courtesy of RUFC.New Rotherham United signing Fred Onyedinma. The Luton winger has become the club's fifth summer arrival. Picture courtesy of RUFC.
New Rotherham United signing Fred Onyedinma. The Luton winger has become the club's fifth summer arrival. Picture courtesy of RUFC.

Former Millers and Middlesbrough loanee Ryan Giles has completed his £5m move to top-flight newcomers Luton Town.

Giles enjoyed an impressive loan campaign at Boro last term and Michael Carrick had been keen on bringing him back to Teesside.

Hull City youngster Will Jarvis has joined the Tigers' sister club Shelbourne on loan for the rest of the season in the League of Ireland.

City are close to sealing a permanent move for Brighton striker Aaron Connolly, while forward Benjamin Tetteh is expected to depart and join an unnamed French team.

