Yorkshire Team of the Week: Huddersfield Town pride of place, Middlesbrough and Sheffield Wednesday represented
It’s our first Yorkshire Post Team of the Week of 2024-25 and no less than SEVEN clubs are represented in our opening line-up. Huddersfield Town take pride of place with three representatives and there is also dual representation for Sheffield Wednesday and Middlesbrough.
Here’s our first XI of 24-25.
Goalkeeper
Lee Nicholls (Huddersfield Town)
Authoritative performance helped the Terriers get off to a flyer at Peterborough.
Defence
Tom Lees (Huddersfield Town)
Showed all of his nous and experience to ensure the Michael Duff era began with a fine three points at London Road.
Matt Clarke (Middlesbrough)
Commanding and made some vital blocks as Boro kicked off with a victory and clean sheet.
Yan Valery (Sheffield Wednesday)
Diligent in his defensive work and strong down the right as Wednesday made an emphatic statement against Wayne Rooney’s Plymouth.
Midfield
Svante Ingelsson (Sheffield Wednesday)
Produced an outstanding performance on his debut to whet the appetite for more. Super stuff from the Swede.
Jonathan Hogg (Huddersfield Town)
Set the tone with a captain’s performance as Town looked the part in the Fens.
Ollie Arblaster (Sheffield United)
On the personal front, it’s been a stellar 2024 to remember for the midfielder, who is becoming a name to be reckoned with. A goal to crown an excellent night’s work for United at Preston.
Luca Connell (Barnsley)
The Reds’ new captain was a man on a mission against Mansfield. Got his goal and threatened in an advanced midfield role which clearly seemed to suit him.
Alex Pattison (Bradford City)
Started the new campaign in supreme fashion with a brilliant strike - putting gloss on his resounding display in the win at MK Dons.
Forwards
Isaiah Jones (Middlesbrough)
No goal, but still produced a dazzling show on the right for Boro against the Swans.
Luke Molyneux (Doncaster Rovers)
Bewitching show, crowned by two goals, with his second being an absolute beauty against Accrington. Big player for Rovers, class act.
Manager/head coach: Danny Rohl (Sheffield Wednesday)
