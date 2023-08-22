THREE HULL City players are named in our latest Yorkshire Post Team of the Week, with six clubs represented in the XI.

The Tigers are recognised for an excellent Championship win at Blackburn Rovers.

A couple of votes apiece for Leeds United, Middlesbrough and Huddersfield Town as well - with the Steel City clubs afforded one nomination apiece.

The latest line-up is here.

Leeds United's Joe Rodon earned a place with his Whites debut. Image: George Wood/Getty Images

Goalkeeper

Shrugged off his mistake the previous weekend to turn in an accomplished performance at Boro, making three key saves to deny Hayden Hackney, Morgan Rogers and Emmanuel Latte Lath.

Defence

Continued his excellent start to the season with a strong contribution at Ewood Park. Made a fine clearance off the goalline in the second half.

Matty Pearson (Huddersfield Town)

A bulwark of resistance at the Riverside and made several important blocks. Kept it simple as Neil Warnock told him to do beforehand. On message.

Joe Rodon (Leeds United)

Comfortable on the ball and no slouch either, the Spurs loanee enjoyed a sound night on his full debut against West Brom. Looks a tidy addition.

Midfield

Dan James (Leeds United)

Showed energy, hunger, spirit and threat in equal measure versus Albion. The only thing missing was a goal, but he did set up one.

Momo Diaby (Sheffield Wednesday)

Provided the main solace for the Owls by virtue of an encouraging bow against Preston.

Hayden Hackney (Middlesbrough)

Denied by Nicholls for one big first-half chance, but kept going and scored a beauty to level it up. An easy-on-the-eye player.

Gus Hamer (Sheffield United)

After gracing the Championship, he saw his name in lights in the big time by way of a brilliant equaliser at the City Ground. Already showed that he will be a big player for United, going forward.

Scott Twine (Hull City)

Showed glimpses of his threat, artistry and trickery on his debut at Blackburn. Good to see.

Forwards

Aaron Connolly (Hull City)

After coming off the bench to score the previous weekend, the Irishman doubled up at Blackburn with two superb finishes to win the game for City and provide himself with a significant confidence fillip.

Emmanuel Latte Lath (Middlesbrough)

No debut goal, maybe, but did everything else versus Huddersfield. Showed express pace and produced some lovely flicks and displayed more than enough evidence that he can be an asset to Boro in the post Chuba Akpom era.