Coach Liam Rosenior believes Scott Twine's dead-ball expertise will bring a new level to Hull City, and the players he is rubbing shoulders with will elevate his game too.

Twine scored 20 goals from midfield in his solitary season at League One Milton Keynes Dons. And although opportunities were limited once he moved to Championship champions Burnley – kicking off just five league games and coming off the bench in nine more – he still added another three.

Over the course of the two seasons he scored eight direct from free-kicks – including efforts against West Bromwich Albion and Cardiff City in claret and blue.

But Rosenior is also excited about how many he can create from restarts too. He was credited with 13 Dons assists and another last term.

In return he thinks linking up with Hull's creative midfielders – whether from a central starting point or on the wing, will up Twine’s game.

"He's going to enjoy playing with Ozan (Tufan), Adama (Traore), Regan (Slater), Mika (Jean Michael Seri)," commented Rosenior. "Technical footballers can bounce off each other and combine.

"He's definitely going to bring a level of set-play delivery that we haven't had and obviously, he scores goals from free-kicks so that's a huge tick in terms of recruiting.

DEAD-BALL SPECIALIST: Scott Twine scores for Burnley against Cardiff City in the final game of last season

"We need more goals from set plays, our delivery has been good but it hasn't been fantastic, so he adds in that area."

Twine's abilities go beyond the technical, though, and Rosenior is eager to tap into a mentality developed pushing the Dons into the League One play-offs and the Clarets back to the Premier League.

"What I really like about Scott, and this is important as well, not just his ability on the pitch, his character," said Rosenior. "He's of a very similar age to a lot of players in our dressing room, he's of a very similar mindset and he knows what it takes.

"He's been at a club last year that were champions so he ticks every single box of what I want to bring here, the pedigree of player I want and without putting too much pressure on him, all he needs to do is go out there and play his football."

Ruben Vinagre, Harry Vaughan and Allahyar Sayyadmanesh are all back in training after injury leaving only Greg Docherty and Dogukan Sinik in he treatment room. That should give Roenior problems coaches want.

"It's my job to pick the right team, but in football, players pick themselves with their performances,” said Rosenior. “What it does allow me to do during a three-game week – of which there are many – is to be able to rotate and be able to freshen our squad up.

"It should help to negate the injury issue by not overusing players and making sure that we load the players correctly.