NO LESS than SEVEN clubs are represented in our last Yorkshire Post Team of the Week for August.

Top spot goes to Leeds United with three nominations, with two arriving for Barnsley and Rotherham United.

Here's the XI - in a 3-4-3 formation.

Goalkeeper

There were places for Leeds United stars in this week's team. Image: George Tewkesbury/PA Wire

Wes Foderingham (Sheffield United)

One of the Championship's class acts last season and showed his prowess in eye-catching fashion versus the best side in Europe on Sunday. Busy day or what has the portents of a busy season.

Defence

Matty Foulds (Harrogate Town)

A sound afternoon for the former Bradford City player as the Sulphurites got back on track with a welcome three points at home to Morecambe on Saturday

Tyler Blackett (Rotherham United)

Excellent in the heart of the Millers backline against a Leicester side full of potency. Very unlucky to be on the losing side.

Jack Shepherd (Barnsley)

Fitting kitchens and playing part-time not so long back, the defender was accommodated into the heart of the Barnsley defence in exemplary fashion on Saturday. Superb first league start at Wigan.

Midfield

Oli Rathbone (Rotherham United)

Tenacious, relentless, intense - and a real pest for the opponents. Everything that was good about Rathbone's game was on show versus Leicester.

Jon Russell (Barnsley)

A smooth operator when right at it, Russell showed moments of real poise and control as the Reds secured a fine Roses win at Wigan.

Barry Bannan (Sheffield Wednesday)

Back in his best position, the Owls captain was more like his old self at Cardiff. Scored a stunning strike.

Luis Sinisterra (Leeds United)Back in the fold, hopefully for a fair while, the Colombian posed Ipswich all manner of problems at Portman Road and scored a key goal.

Forwards

Jamie Walker (Bradford City)Back in the starting line-up and showed what he brings to the table with a good performance finished off by the match-winning strike versus Crewe.

Georginio Rutter (Leeds United)

Never gave Ipswich a moment's peace and finally had his moment on Saturday after scoring a fine individual goal. Hopefully, it will prove a defining moment in his hitherto tough Leeds career.

Joel Piroe (Leeds United)A statement of intent when he joined from Swansea last week for a big-money fee - and he has soon made his mark in another white jersey by paying back the first installment.

Scored a striker's goal and whet the appetite for the weeks and months ahead.