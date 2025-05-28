Yorkshire teams of the season: Who makes the Championship XI and who are our lower-league picks?

For Leeds United, Doncaster Rovers and Bradford City, it was a season to remember, for other Yorkshire clubs, one best forgotten.

But out of those sides, the two Sheffield teams, Hull City, Middlesbrough, Barnsley, Huddersfield Town, Rotherham United and Harrogate Town I have tried to pick the best performers over the course of 2024-25 for you to argue about and disagree with.

Rather than trying to compare performances in League Two against those in the Championship, I have picked two teams – one from the second tier and one for the lower-division sides.

Not every Yorkshire club is represented because frankly some had such disappointing seasons, there was no one realistic to pick.

HANDY: Sheffield United playmaker Gustavo Hamer (Image: George Wood/Getty Images)

Championship team of the season: Michael Cooper (Sheffield United); Jayden Bogle, Joe Rodon, Ethan Ampadu (all Leeds United), Harrison Burrows (Sheffield United); Shea Charles (Sheffield Wednesday), Ao Tanaka; James (both Leeds), Tommy Conway (Middlesbrough), Gustavo Hamer (Sheffield United); Joel Piroe (Leeds).

As champions, Leeds inevitably dominate, with six of the XI.

Bogle had a fantastic season after swapping Elland Road for Bramall Lane and only the form of another new boy, Blades left-back Burrows, stopped it being an all-Leeds back four, though Hull centre-back Charlie Hughes was another inspired summer signing.

In midfield, Tanaka and Charles, on loan at Sheffield Wednesday from Southampton, showed consistent class.

WESH WIZARDS: Leeds United's Joe Rodon (left) and Ethan Ampadu formed a formidable central defensive partnership (Image: George Wood/Getty Images)

Conway’s 13 Boro goals were creditable in a hit-and-miss side, and Piroe had to be the No 9 after taking the Championship’s golden boot with 19.

But the real class acts are wide, in James and the man Leeds tried to sign – Hamer. Hurt by Bogle’s defection, no wonder the Blades said no.

Leagues One and Two team of the season: Sam Walker (Bradford City); Jamie Sterry (Doncaster Rovers), Hakeem Odoffin (Rotherham United), Anthony O'Connor (Harrogate Town), Jack Shepherd (Bradford); Luke Molyneux (Doncaster), Richie Smallwood (Bradford), Owen Bailey (Doncaster), Bobby Pointon (Bradford); Rob Street (Doncaster), Davis Keillor-Dunn (Barnsley).

Although Keillor-Dunn’s is technically the only Barnsley player from this season in the lower-divisions XI, the inclusion of Jack Shepherd, on loan at Bradford from Oakwell should whet the appetite for next season. Shepherd is crowbarred in at left-back having played as left-sided or central defender in a Bantams three well enough to suggest he can be part of the Reds’ future under Conor Hourihane.

SPEED MERCHANT: Doncaster Rovers winger Luke Molyneux (Image: Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Odoffin and O'Connor stood out for their consistency in difficult times for their clubs, but it said a lot that Odoffin, who will leave Rotherham on a Bosman this summer, is the only other League One player to make the cut in our Yorkshire team.

Things can only get better for the Millers, Reds and Huddersfield Town. Surely?

Walker, Smallwood, Pointon, Sterry, Bailey, Street and the outstandingMolyneux all stood out in promotion-winning sides. It will be exciting to see them in League One.