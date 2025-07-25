Yorkshire trio head west as White Rose sides continue their preparations for new EFL season

Leon Wobschall
By Leon Wobschall

Football Writer

Published 25th Jul 2025, 20:00 BST
THREE of Yorkshire’s EFL clubs head across the Pennines on Saturday to continue their pre-season preparations.

Bradford City and Rotherham United finish off their friendly programmes with fixtures in Red Rose country, with the Bantams visiting EFL returnees Oldham Athletic (1pm).

Meanwhile, the Millers make the trip to Accrington Stanley (3pm).

Hull City - who start their Championship season a week later to League One and League Two sides on August 9 - also go west to Stockport County (3pm).

Bradford City manager Graham Alexander (Getty Images)placeholder image
Bradford City manager Graham Alexander (Getty Images)

The Tigers have two home friendlies pencilled in for next week, against Premier League newcomers Sunderland on Tuesday night and Spanish outfit Getafe next weekend.

Huddersfield Town and Doncaster Rovers face Lancastrian opposition on home soil on Saturday, with 3pm kick-offs.

Town welcome top-flight outfit Burnley at the Accu Stadium, where Terriers supporters could get their first look at recently-acquired duo Alfie May and Marcus McGuane, alongside a host of other summer recruits.

Rovers play host to third-tier counterparts Blackpool.

Rotherham United manager Matt Hamshaw, pictured at the Millers' recent friendly at Harrogate Town. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpeplaceholder image
Rotherham United manager Matt Hamshaw, pictured at the Millers' recent friendly at Harrogate Town. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Middlesbrough will be backed by a 7,000-strong away contingent north of the border when they travel to Ibrox to face Glasgow Rangers (2pm).

Boro lost out 2-0 in disappointing fashion at Valley Parade in midweek.

The Blades make their yearly pre-season trip to near-neighbours Chesterfield - while troubled Wednesday face Mansfield Town in a behind-closed-doors friendly.

Harrogate Town have a home fixture against Carlisle United.

Elsewhere, National League side York City face Merseyside hosts Marine (1pm) and Halifax Town make the trip to Ashton United.

