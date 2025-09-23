When Barnsley kick off a quadruple bill of Yorkshire versus the Premier League this week the White Rose sides will be full of excitement, but unburdened by expectation.

The Reds host Brighton and Hove Albion on Tuesday in a truncated League Cup third round. League One rivals Bradford City, Doncaster Rovers and Huddersfield Town face Champions League opposition the following night.

The Bantams are at holders Newcastle United, Rovers travel to Europa League champions Tottenham Hotspur and the Terriers host Manchester City, eight-time winners in the previous 12 seasons.

With Sheffield Wednesday knocked out by Grimsby Town last week, there is every chance of no Yorkshire representation in round four. For the remaining clubs it is only a challenge, not a pressure.

After all, no one was expecting Grimsby to knock Manchester United out in round two.

"If you don't go in with the right mindset, analysing and giving the lads the right energy and belief, what's the point in turning up?" says Barnsley coach Conor Hourihane.

"Freak results can happen. Grimsby have had a couple of great results so why can't we do it as well?"

Doncaster manager Grant McCann is similarly relaxed.

HAPPY DAYS: Lee Grant revels in Huddersfield Town's penalty shoot-out victory over Sunderland (Image: George Wood/Getty Images)

"We're playing against a top team and a top manager," he said of Thomas Frank's Spurs. "Looking at their team that didn't play against Brighton (at the weekend) every single one of them are internationals. It's going to be an almighty task.

"There's no pressure at all on us."

For 2013 runners-up Bradford, it is just another chapter in a season which sees the newly-promoted side top of League One.

"I've played for a number of clubs and I don't think I've had an away support like ours," says wing-back Josh Neufville. "It's a great place to be at the moment."

GOOD TIMES: Josh Neufville and his Bradford City team-mates are on a roll (Image: George Wood/Getty Images)

Everyone involved should have a chance to learn with Huddersfield's Lee Grant pitting his wits against Pep Guardiola.

