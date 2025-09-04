Yorkshire's Summer Transfer Window winners and losers and why we should be excited about League One in 2025-26 - The YP FootballTalk Podcast

By YP Sport
Published 4th Sep 2025, 15:40 BST
THE go-to football show that covers ALL of Yorkshire’s Premier League and EFL clubs - Leeds United, Hull City, Middlesbrough, Sheffield United, Sheffield Wednesday, Barnsley, Bradford City, Doncaster Rovers, Huddersfield Town, Rotherham United and Harrogate Town.

On this week’s show we look back over the summer transfer window and determine who Yorkshire’s winners and losers were when it came to making deals, holding on to prized assets and missing out on desired targets.

Before that, we also look back at a weekend which brought us THREE Yorkshire derbies - Middlesbrough versus Sheffield United in the Championship and League One tussles between Barnsley and Huddersfield Town and Doncaster Rovers at home to Rotherham United.

We also discuss the promising start made to the third-tier campaign by four of Yorkshire’s teams - Bradford City, Doncaster, Barnsley and Huddersfield - who head into the international break occupying all of the League One play-off berths.

