Yorkshire's Summer Transfer Window winners and losers and why we should be excited about League One in 2025-26 - The YP FootballTalk Podcast
On this week’s show we look back over the summer transfer window and determine who Yorkshire’s winners and losers were when it came to making deals, holding on to prized assets and missing out on desired targets.
Before that, we also look back at a weekend which brought us THREE Yorkshire derbies - Middlesbrough versus Sheffield United in the Championship and League One tussles between Barnsley and Huddersfield Town and Doncaster Rovers at home to Rotherham United.
We also discuss the promising start made to the third-tier campaign by four of Yorkshire’s teams - Bradford City, Doncaster, Barnsley and Huddersfield - who head into the international break occupying all of the League One play-off berths.
Have a listen, see if you agree or now and get in touch with your own thoughts on ANY football-related matter, either down in the comments section below or via our social media channels including on Twitter and Facebook.
You can also listen to our show via your own preferred podcast provider, including Google, Spotify, PocketCast and many more.