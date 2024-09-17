Yorkshire's Team of the Week: Sheffield United, Huddersfield Town and Harrogate players take a bow

THREE teams dominate our latest Yorkshire Post Team of the Week on a mixed weekend for White Rose sides.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A drum roll please for Huddersfield Town, Sheffield United and Harrogate Town. Four teams are represented in total in our side, in a 5-4-1 formation.

And who gets the manager’s vote?

Goalkeeper: James Belshaw (Harrogate Town)

Sheffield Wednesday captain Barry Bannan with what looked like the winning goal until Rangers a last-ditch equaliser (Picture: Steve Ellis)

The graduate stepped up with honours, making a clutch of key saves as Harrogate again showed their liking for a derby with an excellent victory over Doncaster Rovers in front of the TV cameras.

Defence: Alfie Gilchrist (Sheffield United)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Clearly relishes a tackle and continued to endear himself to Unitedites with a whole-hearted, strong performance in East Yorkshire. Only downer was an injury issue late on.

Anthony O’Connor (Harrogate Town)

James Belshaw of Harrogate Town makes our team of the week (Picture: Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Got his head or body on everything on the night and proved a rock at the back against Donny as the Sulphurites claimed a big three points.

Harry Souttar (Sheffield United)

Showed why Chris Wilder was so keen to bring him to the club with a dominant display in East Yorkshire. No signs of jet-lag following his international exertions at all. Well played.

Nigel Lonwijk (Huddersfield Town)

Huddersfield Town boss Michael Duff (Picture: Bruce Rollinson)

Produced his most convincing performance to date and was part of a masterful team display from Town across the Pennines at troubled Bolton.

Josh Sims (Harrogate Town)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tenacious, non-stop and ultra-committed. Sums up Harrogate’s ethos against Rovers.

Midfield: Gus Hamer (Sheffield United)

Scored a classy goal at Hull and continues to look like a player who has the measure of the Championship. Quality performer.

Antony Evans (Huddersfield Town)

Went close with a first-half header before managing to get on the scoresheet in the second period after being presented with a gift. At the heart of an excellent Town away-day.

Barry Bannan (Sheffield Wednesday)

Pulled the strings as he does for the Owls and scored a brilliant late goal, which should have been enough. Alas.

Ellis Taylor (Harrogate Town)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Showed plenty of evidence as to why Simon Weaver recently referred to him as a ‘gem.’ Scored with a fantastic glancing header. Great performance against Doncaster.

Forward: Josh Koroma (Huddersfield Town)

Plundered a brace, including one from the spot and was a menace to Bolton’s shaky rearguard.

Manager/head coach: Michael Duff (Huddersfield Town)