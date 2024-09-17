Yorkshire's Team of the Week: Sheffield United, Huddersfield Town and Harrogate players take a bow
A drum roll please for Huddersfield Town, Sheffield United and Harrogate Town. Four teams are represented in total in our side, in a 5-4-1 formation.
And who gets the manager’s vote?
Goalkeeper: James Belshaw (Harrogate Town)
The graduate stepped up with honours, making a clutch of key saves as Harrogate again showed their liking for a derby with an excellent victory over Doncaster Rovers in front of the TV cameras.
Defence: Alfie Gilchrist (Sheffield United)
Clearly relishes a tackle and continued to endear himself to Unitedites with a whole-hearted, strong performance in East Yorkshire. Only downer was an injury issue late on.
Anthony O’Connor (Harrogate Town)
Got his head or body on everything on the night and proved a rock at the back against Donny as the Sulphurites claimed a big three points.
Harry Souttar (Sheffield United)
Showed why Chris Wilder was so keen to bring him to the club with a dominant display in East Yorkshire. No signs of jet-lag following his international exertions at all. Well played.
Nigel Lonwijk (Huddersfield Town)
Produced his most convincing performance to date and was part of a masterful team display from Town across the Pennines at troubled Bolton.
Josh Sims (Harrogate Town)
Tenacious, non-stop and ultra-committed. Sums up Harrogate’s ethos against Rovers.
Midfield: Gus Hamer (Sheffield United)
Scored a classy goal at Hull and continues to look like a player who has the measure of the Championship. Quality performer.
Antony Evans (Huddersfield Town)
Went close with a first-half header before managing to get on the scoresheet in the second period after being presented with a gift. At the heart of an excellent Town away-day.
Barry Bannan (Sheffield Wednesday)
Pulled the strings as he does for the Owls and scored a brilliant late goal, which should have been enough. Alas.
Ellis Taylor (Harrogate Town)
Showed plenty of evidence as to why Simon Weaver recently referred to him as a ‘gem.’ Scored with a fantastic glancing header. Great performance against Doncaster.
Forward: Josh Koroma (Huddersfield Town)
Plundered a brace, including one from the spot and was a menace to Bolton’s shaky rearguard.
Manager/head coach: Michael Duff (Huddersfield Town)
Orchestrated a thumping 4-0 win at Bolton at the end of a trying run of three straight defeats with what he called the closest thing to a ‘complete performance’.
