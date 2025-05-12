Four-court padel club poised to open in Yorkshire

Sports club operator Pure Padel [https://www.purepadelclubs.co.uk/] has secured planning for its first Yorkshire club - Pure Padel Moor Allerton - which is scheduled to open at Moor Allerton Golf Club this summer.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The state of the art venue will offer four panoramic padel courts with over 10m ceiling heights, a pro-padel shop, a bistro-style café and bar, fully equipped changing rooms with showers. Free onsite parking and wifi will also be available to customers.

Pure Padel is well-established in its North West heartland, where it operates two progressive clubs - Alderley Park, Cheshire, which launched in 2023, followed by a six indoor-court flagship club in Manchester city centre in September 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rapidly expanding, the club currently has planning approval for ten new clubs from Scotland to Surrey, including Moor Allerton, which are all set to open this year taking Pure Padel to a 55-court club and one of the largest padel club operators in the UK.

Artist's impression of Pure Padel Moor Allerton

With accessibility at Pure Padel’s core, matches will be on a "pay to play" basis allowing players of all abilities to book and play via the Playtomic app from 7am right through to 10pm. The app enables first timer or solo players to find and play with others of a similar level and matches them accordingly for a fun and fair game. With no member fees, Pure Padel enables players to play as much or as little as they choose without the constraints of the traditional sports club model.

Sammy Arora, founder and head of commercial operations at Pure Padel, said: “We’re excited to be bringing our fresh approach to padel to Moor Allerton, Leeds. It’s a thriving area and one we selected due to its bustling community.

"Our first foray into Yorkshire, we’re confident the locals will benefit from having a Pure Padel club so that people can come and enjoy the game that’s taking the nation, and world, by storm!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pure Padel’s Moor Allerton site has already gained interest from corporate partners and is available for further highly attractive sponsorship and events opportunities for the business community and beyond.

Highly experienced and qualified coaches, originally trained in mainland Europe, will be available for coaching to all levels from beginners to intermediate and even advanced as Pure Padel recognises the UK’s appetite for the sport from both new and experienced players.

Pure Padel has demonstrated its success and ambition through its more than 13,000 players and status as the first padel club in the North West to operate multi-site facilities. The ambitious business has plans to build another 30 padel clubs in the UK over the next five years. The Midlands, the North East and the South West of London are among the business’ target regions, as well as further expansion across its home county of Cheshire.

Meanwhile, Pure Padel Darlington and Pure Padel Stockport are currently under construction and will open to the public in May.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad