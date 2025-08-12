George Finishes Runner Up in the Junior World Championships

Bridlington Golf Clubs junior and Scarborough College Student George Rowell headed out to America, having qualified for the US Kids Golf World Championships after winning the British & Irland Wee Wonders last year.

The tournament was held in Pinehurst North Carolina, home to the US Open, and George was to play 3 rounds of 9 holes at Mid Pines in the boys 7. There were 105 boys from around the World in his category, approx. 20 Europeans, 20 Internationals and large team of Americans, all of which had to qualify to take their place, so the best 105 7-year-olds in the World. George was the only player representing the UK in his age category.

George played a couple of practice rounds which gave him the chance to get used to the conditions. The weather was really hot 34/38 degrees, but it was the humidity which ranged from 80% to 90% that was the problem. The fairways were soft with no run on the ball, the grass was Bermuda, so he had to adjust his short game, and reading the grain on the lightning-fast greens was something new to George, but Mid Pines Golf course was fantastic.

Round one George had a lunchtime tee time with Grant Stapleton and Duncan Little both from the US. George knows you cannot win a tournament on the first day, the aim was to be in the competition. A steady round with a Birdie at the 4th, an unfortunate bogey at the 7th when his approach shot looked perfect but span back to the front of the green, George then bounced straight back at the 8th with very nearly his first competitive hole in one leaving a tap in for a Birdie. An opening 35, -1 put George in third place and playing with the leaders on the second day.

The tournament was lead on day one by Mikell Zachary Guico from the Philippines after chipping in twice for 2 eagles finishing his 1st round on -4 and followed by Duncan Little from Florida -2 lying in second.

Day two and George again played some steady golf with Birdies at the 4th and 7th, but only to drop a shot at the last after hitting a fantastic shot from the pine needles. George’s favourite golfer is Seve Ballesteros, he found a gap in the trees his caddie couldn’t see and cooly played from the pine needles between the trees to find the green only to miss-judge the grain on the green and 3 putt, he deserved a par. Another round of 35 -1, kept George in 3rd place, 1 shot behind Duncan Little and 4 behind ‘Zac’.

Day 3 brought heavy rain, George is used to playing golf in the rain and thought this might give him the advantage. There were some really good golfers towards the top of the leader board with Italian Pietro Salvati who just beat George at this year’s European Championship, Poyraz Kocagozoglu from Dubi who’s always in the mix and Nikita Elchaninov, last year’s World Champion from Russia only a few shots back.

George, Zac and Duncan all started a little nervous with each dropping a shot at the first. George followed with 3 straight pars looking like he was enjoying the conditions and was now only 2 off the lead in 2nd place. Playing the tricky 5th hole, the weather changed and the rain stopped, and the momentum also seemed to change. George had 2 6ft putts for birdies at the 5th and 6th that agonisingly just ran by the hole and then a poor putt on the 7th resulted in a bogey, Zac had restored his lead to 3. With 2 holes to play George was worried about the players behind him as it looked like Petro within the group in front was playing really well. Both George and Zac made par at the 8th, but Zac stole the show with a birdie at the last for the win, George tapped in for par to secure 2nd place on his own, the Petro and Duncan finishing a couple of shots back in third place.

