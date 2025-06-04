George shines at the European Golf Junior Championships

Bridlington Junior Golfer and Scarborough College Student George Rowell went up to the East Lothian, Scotland to compete in the US Kids European Championship

Bridlington Junior Golfer and Scarborough College Student George Rowell went up to the East Lothian, Scotland to compete in the US Kids European Championship having earned qualification after winning the British and Ireland Wee Wonders Championship last year. George turned 7 a few days before the tournament so competed in the 7 & Under category at Longniddry Golf Club. The tournament attracts the best junior golfers in the world, this year there were 640 young golfers from 57 different country’s taking part. George’s aim for the week was to be competitive and see if he could get close to the top players. In this age group overseas players have dominated for a number of years.

The tournament is played over 3 days, 3 rounds of 9 holes. For the first round George was paired with Ethan Yung from London and Max Artner from Austria. After a nervous start George picked up 3 shots over the last 3 holes to finish the round on 35, 1 under par and leading the tournament by 1 shot.

Day 2 , the leaders go out last and George was paired with Harry Sandqvist from Sweden and Harley Botham from Ireland, the standard of golf from all three was superb and George scored 8 pars and 1 birdie for another round of 35 -1, putting George on 2 under for the tournament. George was joined by Pietro Salvati from Italy at the top of the leaderboard, who were both 2 shots clear of the chasing pack that included the top players in junior golf in this age group, Harry from Sweden, Poyraz from Dubai and Matias from Spain.

In the final round George played with Pietro and Harry. George and Pietro both put their tee shots to 4 feet on the par 3 2nd hole, Pietro sunk the putt for a birdie as George’s slipped by only making a par. Pietro stayed just in front until George eagled the par 5 5th hole. With the scores level George’s tee shot on the 6th found the deep fairway bunker, George had to play out sideways, eventually making a bogey. Pietro birdied the 7th to go 2 in front, but George was not going to give up. On the par 4 8th hole George’s second shot hit the pin but unfortunately didn’t drop leaving a tap in birdie. George was now 1 shot behind playing the last. On the last hole George’s tee shot drifted right finding the rough, he knocked it out and saved his par, but Pietro holed an 8-foot putt for birdie to finish 2 shots clear of George.