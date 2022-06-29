Sheffield’s Matt Fitzpatrick finished in a tie for 29th when he made his eagerly-anticipated professional bow at the Irish Open in 2014, having won the US Amateur and the leading amateur awards at both the Open and US Open in his final year in the unpaid ranks.

He has since gone on to win seven times on the European Tour and most recently won the US Open to become only the third Englishman this century to lift a major title.

Younger brother Alex watched from the side of the 18th green as Matt won the US Open at Brookline 11 days ago and now sets about carving out his own career. Like his brother he is a Hallamshire Golf Club member who had a solid amateur career, highlighted by two Walker Cup appearances, and he took a scholarship at a college in the United States, only to finish that early to turn professional.

Sheffield's Alex Fitzpatrick in action during a practice round prior to the Horizon Irish Open at Mount Juliet Estate on June 28, 2022 in Ireland. (Picture: Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

He is playing in Ireland on a sponsor’s invite but has previous experience among the professional elite – making the cut as an amateur at last year’s Cazoo Open before playing at the PGA Tour’s Valspar Championship three months ago.

“Obviously it’s funny, following in your brother’s footsteps but sometimes that isn’t a bad thing, especially the route that he’s gone,” said Alex, 23.

“Hopefully it might open a few doors, but if it doesn’t, I still have to play good golf and if I don’t play good golf, then doors will be shut.

“It’s just about enjoying myself and working hard and hopefully getting some good results.

Alex Fitzpatrick is making his debut at the Irish Open (Picture: PA)

“We’re different in a lot of ways. Our games are completely different. I would say he’s a great driver of the golf ball and a great putter, and I would say my iron and short game would be better than his, which is hard to say when he’s just won the U.S. Open.”

Another similarity is Alex’s caddie this week is a Leeds United fan, just as Matt’s bagman Billy Foster is.