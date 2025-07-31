Barnsley amateur golfer who defied the odds to hit the perfect shot shares his tips ahead of first anniversary and 2025 golf competition

A Barnsley man who hit a hole in one a year ago and won a MINI Cooper worth £40,000, is sharing his top tips for bagging the 12,500 to one odds on shot ahead of the Roann Trophy Cup at Silkstone Golf Club on August 3, and the first anniversary of the monumental moment.

Driving instructor David Haimes, who will once again compete in the prestigious annual cup competition, is sharing his advice as event sponsor Roann, a leading fabricator and installer of high-volume, low-silica worktops, reveals that this year it is offering participants an unprecedented chance to win one of two brand new MINI Coopers, if they achieve a hole in one!

David achieved his incredible feat on August 4 on Silkstone Golf Club's challenging 9th hole, a 190-yard par-3 that hadn't seen a competition ace in a decade.

David said: “My main tip would be to stand there and hit the ball! Most golfers, myself included, know where they want the ball to go but it’s not often that it actually does. There was definitely a little bit of luck involved last year as I have played that same tee shot hundreds of times and only once got a hole in one. When I hit it, I knew it was a good strike, but I couldn't believe it when it dropped.

Roger and Ann South from Roann with Donna and David Haimes at the Roann Trophy Cup 2024. David hit a hole in and won a MINI Cooper worth £40,000.

“This year I’ll try to pick the right club, line up properly, aim to make good contact and hope it all comes together!”

Roann founder and director Roger South said: “Roann is committed to supporting the local community and the competition at Silkstone Golf Club is a fantastic annual event that brings people together. This is the 11th time we are sponsoring the event and to add extra excitement, we’re offering MINI Coopers to two individuals who hit a hole in one! We’re really hoping to see David’s incredible success emulated not once but twice this year!”

To win the Roann Trophy Cup, the competition will be using the Stableford scoring system where points are awarded based on the number of strokes taken. The competitor with the most points will be crowned the winner.

