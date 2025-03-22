Brian Waites obituary: The last traditional PGA club professional to play in Ryder Cup

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Although several PGA Members, including Ian Poulter and Paul Lawrie, have played in the tournament after completing the association’s training programme, Waites was the last who was working as a club professional when he represented Europe in 1983.

Aged 43 at the time of the contest at PGA National in Florida, he won one and lost two of his matches alongside Ken Brown and lost to Calvin Peete in the singles as the United States secured a one-point victory.

He won twice on the European Tour and played in the Open Championship on 13 occasions, with a best finish of 19th at Royal Birkdale in 1983.

Brian Waites of England during the PGA Seniors Championship at the Belfry, England in 1999. Credit: Paul Severn /Allsport

After recovering from a serious car accident which hospitalised him for three months in 1991, Waites joined the European Seniors Tour for its debut season the following year and won four times on the circuit.

Born in Bolton in March 1940, Waites spent some of his early professional years in Yorkshire.

Having worked as assistant pro in Southport, he turned professional in 1957 and four years later became the club pro at Saltburn before moving in 1965 to Brough in the East Riding.

In 1969 he relocated to Nottinghamshire and remained there for nearly 30 years.

A car crash in 1991, the injuries from which required 10 operations, threatened to be a permanent handicap but he recovered to join the European Senior Tour at its inception in 1992, and two years later won the D-Day Open at Omaha Beach in Normandy. His fourth and final senior victory was in 1998, again in France.