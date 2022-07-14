Bucket-hat Barclay Brown, Sheffield amateur, makes fast start at 150th Open at St Andrews

The amateur who plays out of Hallamshire Golf Club and is on a golf scholarship at Stanford in the United States, demonstrated his fearlessness on the biggest stages by posting a four-under-par total in the first round at the Old Course.

While not good enough for the outright lead, it at least had him on the first page of the leaderboard.

England's Barclay Brown on the 16th green during day one of The Open at the Old Course, St Andrews. (Picture: PA)

Teeing off in the second group out at 6.46am, Brown – who qualified for his maiden Open appearance at Hollinwell earlier this month - had birdies on the seventh ninth, 12th, 14th and famous road hole 17th.

Brown, discernible by the bucket hat he wares on his head, only dropped one shot on the 10th.

Brown said: “Obviously very pleased with that. It was very enjoyable. Fortunately nice to keep it relatively stress-free. Very pleased with myself.

“I was unbelievably nervous at the start. And then once I got through the first couple of holes, yeah, it was nice to kind of calm down a little bit and hit some good shots and just get into it.”

England's Barclay Brown tees off the 3rd during day one of The Open at the Old Course, St Andrews. (Picture: PA)

He was followed in by Danny Willett, his fellow Sheffielder who eagled the 18th to post a score of 69, three-under-par.