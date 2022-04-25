Charlotte Heath books Curtis Cup return with Great Britain and Ireland at Merion

Heath, 20, will be part of the eight-strong women’s team that will attempt to prise the most prestigious amateur trophy away from the United States at Merion, Pennsylvania, from June 10-12.
Heath secured a point on her Curtis Cup debut in Wales last year as the hosts fell to a second straight defeat despite leading after three sessions.
Heath was a winner of the 2020 Australian Amateur Championship and a member of the victorious England teams at the European Ladies’ Team Championship and Women’s Home Internationals in 2021. The Florida State University student has secured five top-12 finishes on the US college circuit in 2022.
Ranked 51st in the world, she is one of six women returning to the GB & Ireland team.