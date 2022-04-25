Charlotte Heath books Curtis Cup return with Great Britain and Ireland at Merion

Heath, 20, will be part of the eight-strong women’s team that will attempt to prise the most prestigious amateur trophy away from the United States at Merion, Pennsylvania, from June 10-12.

Heath secured a point on her Curtis Cup debut in Wales last year as the hosts fell to a second straight defeat despite leading after three sessions.

Heath was a winner of the 2020 Australian Amateur Championship and a member of the victorious England teams at the European Ladies’ Team Championship and Women’s Home Internationals in 2021. The Florida State University student has secured five top-12 finishes on the US college circuit in 2022.

ADELAIDE, AUSTRALIA - FEBRUARY 14: Charlotte Heath of England during day two of the 2020 ISPS HANDA Women's Australian Open at Royal Adelaide Golf Club on February 14, 2020 in Adelaide, Australia. (Photo by Mark Brake/Getty Images)

Ranked 51st in the world, she is one of six women returning to the GB & Ireland team.