Hallamshire to Brookline: Another amazing major moment for South Yorkshire golf

Where in 2016 Rotherham Golf Club could salute Danny Willett’s Masters triumph, now it is the turn of Hallamshire in Sheffield to bask in the glow of Matt Fitzpatrick’s remarkable victory at the US Open at Brookline on Sunday night.

To put into context how rare a distinction it is for a club, only five Englishmen have won one of golf’s biggest prizes in the last 54 years – Tony Jacklin, Nick Faldo, Justin Rose, Willett and now Fitzpatrick – and there are 190 clubs in Yorkshire alone.

“There’s a buzz around the club about what Matt has achieved,” Hallamshire’s general manager James Glover told The Yorkshire Post.

“Its a tremendous achievement for Matt and there’s a huge amount of pride among the members that have seen him rise through the junior ranks.”

Fitzpatrick joined Hallamshire – which concidentally celebrates its 125th anniversary this week – when he was 10. He honed his game at the heathland layout, establishing himself as one of the country’s top juniors before becoming one of the world’s top professionals.

For Glover, the success Fitzpatrick has achieved is no fluke, with the South Yorkshire’s golfing ecosystem that includes the Pete Cowen Golf Academy through which the new US Open champion is coached by Mike Walker, having played a significant part.

“Sheffield has such an unbelievable pedigree in producing top-class golfers,” explained Glover, “and that shows through the success the city has seen in Matt, Danny Willett and also this weekend Sam Bairstow, who reached the final of the British Amateur.

“Sheffield golf is very strong and it’s because they get taught the fundamentals at a very early age.

“And these young men, and the sport as a whole in this area, are reaping the benefits of that.

“Everybody hopes that Matt’s victory proves inspirational to juniors at not just Hallamshire Golf Club but across Sheffield.”

On the side of the 18th green at Brookline on Sunday night, Fitzpatrick was mobbed by friends and family who have been with him every step of the way.

That included the family he stayed with nine years ago when he won the US Amateur Championship at Brookline.

“I can’t believe he’s won this at the same venue,” said Fitzpatrick’s father Russell.

“It’s a really special place. We’ve stayed with the same family, we love Boston. We’re moving here next year!

“It’s not just for Matt. I’m so happy for Billy (Foster). He’s been 40 years as a caddie out there and always wanted to win a major championship.

“I’m so delighted he’s got one as he’s the best in the business.”

Ftzpatrick’s younger brother Alex was also at Brookline, though not in the same capacity as he was in 2013 when he caddied for Matt as he won the US Amateur.

“It’s amazing,” said Alex, himself a promising golfer who recently turned professional after a successful amateur career which saw him reach No 6 in the world rankings.

“I actually flew home yesterday (Saturday) afternoon and then flew straight back when I saw he was tied for the lead.

“It’s been a hectic 24 hours but it was definitely worth the 150 dollars coming back.