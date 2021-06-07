Marcus Armitage earns European Tour breakthrough at Porsche European Open

Victory at last for Marcus Armitage (Picture: Getty Images)

Marcus Armitage has claimed a long-overdue maiden win on the European Tour by winning the Porsche European Open in Germany.

The 33-year-old out of Howley Hall in Huddersfield, came through the field at the Green Eagle Golf Course in Hamburg with a closing seven-under-par 65 to win the 54-hole event by two shots from Matthew Southgate, Thomas Detry, Darius van Driel and Edoardo Molinari.

It is a first win after years of bouncing around the EuroPro and Challenge Tour circuits.

Marcus Armitage of England reacts on the 17th green of The Porsche European Open at Green Eagle Golf Course on June 07, in Hamburg, Germany. (Picture: Christof Koepsel/Getty Images)

In an emotional interview, Armitage said: “This one is for me, for all the lonely hours of hard work.”

Beginning the day four shots off the lead, Armitage – who recently set a new Guinness World Record for the longest shot (303 yards) caught in a moving car – birdied the first and third before holing out from 80 yards for an eagle on the par-four seventh.

He almost repeated the feat on the ninth to set up a tap-in birdie and complete the front nine in just 29, before birdies on the 11th, 12th and 14th took him four shots clear.

Southgate responded to dropping a shot on the 11th with a tap-in birdie on the next and Armitage gave the chasing pack further hope on the 16th, surprisingly opting to putt from short of the green despite having more than 100 feet to the hole.

Marcus Armitage playing on the 2020 ProTour at Huddersfield Golf Club last October (Picture: Bruce Rollinson)

The resulting bogey cut his lead to two and it was down to one when Southgate tapped in for a birdie on the 15th after coming agonisingly close to an eagle from 35 feet.

Southgate again came close to holing from long range on the 16th but, after also making par on the 17th, pulled his drive on the last into the water to effectively end his chances.