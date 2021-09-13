Matt Fitzpatrick achieves goal of qualifying for Europe’s Ryder Cup team

Straits talking: Sheffield’s Matt Fitzpatrick is heading back to the Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits this month. (Picture: Getty Images)

Fitzpatrick, 27, from Sheffield, qualified via the world points list with his 20th-place finish at the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth enough to secure his spot for the 43rd Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits from Friday week.

“Goal at the start of 2019 was to make the team,” tweeted Fitzpatrick.

“Absolutely delighted to be going to Whistling Straits in a couple of weeks!”

Matthew Fitzpatrick of England looks on, after his second shot on the 9th hole during Day One of The BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth Golf Club on September 09, 2021 in Virginia Water, England. (Picture: Warren Little/Getty Images)

Fitpatrick has been a regular fixture in the qualifying race ever since his victory at the season-ending DP World Championship in Dubai last December.

He was also pipped to the Scottish Open title in a play-off in July.

“I’ve got a lot of time for (captain) Padraig (Harrington) and he’s been with me throughout the whole process,” Fitzpatrick said recently.

“So to be on his team and hopefully go over there, do well, it would mean a lot.”

The Hallamshire Golf Club member will certainly be hoping for a better experience than on his debut at Hazeltine in 2016.

The then-22-year-old was barely given a chance to have any impression on the outcome, sitting out the entire first day before finally being asked to play in the fouromes with Henrik Stenson, a match he lost.

He was also beaten by Zach Johnson in the final singles match, by which time the United States had already won.

Shane Lowry, Sergio Garcia and Ian Poulter were selected as Harrington’s wild cards for this mont’s match on Sunday night.

Lowry, who will be one of three rookies in the team alongside Bernd Wiesberger and Viktor Hovland, has not tasted victory since lifting the Claret Jug at Royal Portrush in 2019.

His best result in 2021 is a tie for fourth, with Harrington, in the US PGA Championship.