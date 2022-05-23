Matt Fitzpatrick’s frustration as major chance slips away at PGA Championship

What compounded the frustration for the 27-year-old from Sheffield was that a level-par final round of 70 around Southern Hills would have won him the title. As it was, Fitzpatrick – playing in the final group of a major for the first time – shot a 73 to fall back into a tie for fifth place alongside Tommy Fleetwood, missing the play-off won by Justin Thomas by two strokes.

“It’s a tough one to take right now,” said Fitzpatrick. “Just got to try to take the positives. The first three days I was immaculate. Everything I was doing was right.

“Maybe today wasn’t quite as switched on. I made too many mistakes on the simple things. I didn’t hit it in the fairway enough.

Matt Fitzpatrick: Recorded his highest finish in a major by coming home fifth at the PGA. (Picture: PA)

“There were just a few things today which I could have done better looking back.

“It’s disappointing knowing that you’re two shots outside of a play-off and you feel like you’ve got the game to make the play-off and go on to win.

“I shoot level par today and I win it outright. If someone had said that before the round, I’d have fully prepared myself to do that. You know your target and get it around. It wasn’t the day that I wanted.”

Playing with leader Mito Pereira whose own hopes collapsed with a disastrous double bogey on the 72nd hole, Fitzpatrick’s own hopes looked to have disappeared as he followed a front nine of 36 with bogeys on the 10th and 11th.

Matt Fitzpatrick, of England, watches his tee shot on the first hole during the final round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Southern Hills Country Club, Sunday, May 22, 2022 (AP Photo/Matt York)

But the two-time Ryder Cupper revived his fortunes by chipping in for birdie across the 15th green.

That put him two behind Periera. Did he think at that stage he had a chance?

“Yeah, I did. I felt like obviously I got three holes left and one was drivable,” added Fitzpatrick, whose chances of glory unravelled when he pitched into a bunker on 17.

“I just never really got any momentum. I hit a good drive down the next and good approach shot and the putt wasn’t a nice one to give a go. It made it difficult to give myself a chance, and I just messed up.”

Justin Thomas poses with the Wanamaker Trophy after winning the PGA Championship golf tournament in a playoff against Will Zalatoris at Southern Hills Country Club, Sunday, May 22, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla. (AP Photo/Matt York)