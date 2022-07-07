Selby’s Tracey Cooper holds off Patricia Harrison of Otley to land the Yorkshire Ladies Challenge Bowl

Bingley triumph: From left: YLCGA vice-captain Carolyn Ackroyd, Tracey Cooper, her caddie Andrea Johnson and YLCGA captain Alison Tracey. Picture: Chris Stratford

Cooper beat Otley’s Patricia Harrison 2&1 in the final after the pair had each come through 18 holes of qualifying and then three match play contests.

Harrison had struck the first blow of the title decider, winning the first with a straightforward par, but Cooper turned the tables by taking holes four and five and was never pegged back from that point.

Three times Harrison halved a two-hole deficit, but a stunning chip and run to inches from the cup at the 17th saw Cooper close out the contest.

Winning performance: Selby's Tracey Cooper with the Yorkshire Ladies County Golf Association’s prestigious Challenge Bowl. Picture: Chris Stratford

Tina Ives (Huddersfield) and Jane Henderson (Oakdale) were the beaten semi-finalists.

Ilkley’s Judith Booth was awarded the Victory Bowl for the best net score in qualifying of 71.

Ilkley’s Sue Atkins, Kath Chivers and Booth won the Hamilton Trophy and silver medals for the lowest net team score of 232 while the Helen Drake Salver and gold medals for the lowest gross team score of 273 went to Oakdale’s Karen Leake, Patsy Rochester and Penny Baxter.