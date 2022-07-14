The Open: ‘Fantastic start’ for Rory McIlroy as he chases golf’s ‘holy grail’

Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy tees off the 16th. Picture: David Davies/PA Wire.

McIlroy shot an opening-round 66 at the 150th Open at St Andrews, the second best round of the day after American Cameron Young conjured a bogey-free 64.

The Northern Irishman said this week that winning at the home of golf was his sport’s holy grail and after three top-10 finishes in the game’s defining tournaments this year he looks in the best form yet to end a major drought that dates back to the PGA Championship which followed his lifting of the Claret Jug in 2014.

He has also been the staunchest defender of the PGA Tour and the DP World Tour that have come under attack from the Saudi Arabian-backed LIV Series which has controversially lured away a host of big names from the main circuits.

USA's Tiger Woods lines up a putt on the 16th green. Picture: Jane Barlow/PA Wire.

And they were queueing up at the Old Course to hit back at McIlroy, Lee Westwood and Dustin Johnson shooting 68 with Ian Poulter just a shot further behind.

McIlroy, though, was focussing only on himself. Twelve years ago he opened with a 63 round St Andrews but followed it up with an 80 in awful conditions.

Friday’s forecast for the Fife coast is a lot more favourable.

“Fantastic start,” said McIlroy. “Just what you hope will happen when you’re starting off your week. I did everything that you’re supposed to do around St Andrews.

“I birdied the holes I should have and I made pars at the holes where you’re looking to make a par and move to the next tee, so overall really pleased.

“It’s another good start at a major, three in a row for me now, and I’m looking forward to the next few days.

“I need to go out tomorrow and back up what I just did today. I think that’s important to do.

“I’ve been playing well, I’ve been swinging the club well, and I think it’s better if I don’t think about it that much and I just go out and play golf and try to shoot some good scores on one of my favourite golf courses in the world.”

Young had missed the cut in his last two starts, but the world No 32 has recorded four top-three finishes on the PGA Tour this season and missed out on a play-off for the US PGA Championship by a single shot.

“I think any time you’re around the lead in a major championship or any PGA Tour event, frankly, you get more and more comfortable every time,” said Smith, for whom the 150th Open is the 25-year-old New Yorker’s first.