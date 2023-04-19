US Open and recent RBC Heritage champion Matt Fitzpatrick has chosen an unusual ally for his attempt to win his next big tournament.

The Zurich Classic of New Orleans begins this week and he is pairing up with a familiar name – Fitzpatrick. That’s because his brother Alex is playing alongside him in the doubles event, and the pair will be hoping a win can cement the younger Fitzpatrick’s place on the PGA Tour.

The tournament offers a first prize of £1million to both members of the winning team and, crucially for Challenge Tour player Alex, a two-year exemption on the PGA Tour.

“I think winning the US Open you get a few extra perks, people kind of want to help you out and want you to come play the tournament,” said Matt, who defeated Jordan Spieth in a play-off to win the RBC Heritage on Sunday.

Alex Fitzpatrick during day one of the 2019 Walker Cup at Royal Liverpool Golf Club, Hoylake. (Photo credit: Peter Byrne/PA Wire)

“Obviously this was an opportunity to play with my brother and you don’t know how many of those you’re going to get. I’m going to have to admit it now in front of everyone, but it was a no-brainer for me.

“It was always one I was looking to try and play.”

Who is Alex Fitzpatrick?

Alex Fitzpatrick is 24 years old, making him four years younger than Matt. Like his brother he is a Hallamshire Golf Club member who had a solid amateur career, highlighted by two Walker Cup appearances, and he took a scholarship at a college in the United States, only to finish that early to turn professional.

Matt Fitzpatrick shakes hands with his caddie Alex Fitzpatrick after winning during the final round of match play at the 2013 U.S. Amateur at The Country Club in Brookline, Mass. on Sunday, Aug. 18, 2013. (Copyright USGA/John Mummert)

He made his debut as a professional at the Irish Open in 2021, and also made the cut as an amateur at 2021’s Cazoo Open before playing at the PGA Tour’s Valspar Championship. Again following in the footsteps of his brother, he played in two Walker Cups against the US. He reached a high of four on the World Amateur Golf Rankings after a four-year college career at Wake Forest University.

How has his professional career gone?

Alex is currently playing on the Challenge Tour, the tour one tier below the DP World Golf Tour, although he has appeared on some occasions on the main tour. He is currently ranked 709th in the world, just the 701 places below his brother.

His most recent tournament, The Challenge presented by KGA, saw him finish tied ninth, while he missed the cut at the Duncan Taylor Black Bull Challenge. However, he has had respectable finishes at both the Hero Indian Open in February and the Portugal Masters last October, where he finished tied 25th and tied 15th respectively, earning him almost 50,000 euros in the process.

What does he say about his big brother?

“Obviously it’s funny, following in your brother’s footsteps but sometimes that isn’t a bad thing, especially the route that he’s gone,” Alex previously said. “Hopefully it might open a few doors, but if it doesn’t, I still have to play good golf and if I don’t play good golf, then doors will be shut. It’s just about enjoying myself and working hard and hopefully getting some good results.

Are their games similar?

Speaking last year, Alex said: “We’re different in a lot of ways. Our games are completely different. I would say he’s a great driver of the golf ball and a great putter, and I would say my iron and short game would be better than his, which is hard to say when he’s just won the U.S. Open.”

What does Matt say about Alex?

Ahead of the event in New Orleans, Matt said: “I have to give him a ton of credit. Normally the younger brother or brother of a player, it’s not always easy for them to have success or play well or be up there or make it, whereas Alex came out last year and finished top 25 in the majority of his European Tour starts, got a Challenge Tour card.

“He’s played well already this year in the Challenge Tour events that he’s played. I’m really proud of where his game is at and how much he’s improved. I do believe that he’s got a lot of talent, and hopefully soon he’ll start showing that.