They won 20-16 while Halifax-Huddersfield and Leeds recorded 21-15 successes, over York and Bradford respectively.

Sheffield had to withstand an afternoon onslaught from the title holders, led by Hornsea’s Matty Raybould who was seven under par when closing out a 2&1 win over Ollie Smith, of Sickleholme, himself five under.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was one of three victories in the first four singles matches and led to East Riding taking the afternoon honours 13-11, but the damage had been done in the foursomes in which Sheffield held sway, 9-3.

Dylan Shaw-Radford went unbeaten while representing Yorkshire (Picture: Leaderboard Photography)

East Riding, who had overturned similar deficits against both Leeds and Harrogate on their way to becoming 2021 champions, came up short against a side who had four players with perfect records on the day.

Halifax-Huddersfield remained top of the embryonic table on match points difference by edging the singles against York 14-10 after the foursomes – in which junior Habib Khan (Willow Valley) made his bow for the home side at Saddleworth with a 6&5 win alongside George Hanson (Crosland Heath) – finished 7-5 in their favour

Leeds are closest to them after defeating Bradford at The Manor where Selby’s Martin Simpson made it four wins from as many matches, a 7-5 lunchtime lead laying the platform for overall triumph. Harrogate bounced back from their opening day trouncing against Halifax-Huddersfield to beat Teesside 22-14.

Yorkshire, who had won their opening Northern Counties League match 10-8 away to Cheshire, tied with Northumberland at City of Newcastle 9-9 by clawing their way back from a 4.5-1.5 disadvantage from the morning’s foursomes matches.