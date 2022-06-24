Yorkshire Seniors champion Dave Sanby leads from the front in Northern Counties League

They head the table as the only side to maintain a 100 per cent record, following their 12.5-5.5 home win over Northumberland at Forest Park with a 11.5-6.5 defeat of hosts Durham at Blackwell Grange.

Waterfront Golf’s Sanby and Andy Woodhead (Hessle) were out first and halved their opening morning greensomes during a nine-hole session, and Yorkshire then won the next four to lead 4.5-1.5 at lunch.

They were not quite as dominant in the 18-hole afternoon fourballs, but prevailed 7-5 with the pairings of Andy King (Garforth) and Ian Clarke (Lindrick) plus Garry Cuthbert (Alwoodley) and Steve Mason (Wakefield) complementing their greensomes successes with a second triumph of the day. Martin Haddock (Wheatley) and Steve Cain (Garforth) were unbeaten.

Yorkshire's team up at Durham.

Mason and King have perfect returns from all four matches they have played so far having also won twice alongside Richard Norton (Beverley & East Riding) and Phil Wardle (Garforth) respectively against Northumberland.

Halifax Bradley Hall’s Andy Whitworth and club-mate Jim Fairhurst, recent winner of the Halifax-Huddersfield Union’s seniors stroke play title, also chalked up two victories against Northumberland.