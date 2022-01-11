Harry Brook and Anthony McGrath earn England elevation

Harry Brook of Yorkshire will tour the West Indies with England (Picture: SWPix.com)

McGrath’s is among a trio of coaching appointments announced by the England and Wales Cricket Board on Tuesday, with Worcestershire assistant coach Alan Richardson being brought in as pace bowling coach and Paul Tweddle named fielding coach, as is his role at Somerset.

McGrath and Richardson were a part of the set-up last summer for the Royal London Series victory over Pakistan, while Tweddle joins for the first time.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Already confirmed was Paul Collingwood overseeing England as head coach, with Marcus Trescothick as assistant.

Anthony McGrath, head coach of Essex, has earned a coaching contract with England. (Picture: Alex Davidson/Getty Images)

The squad is set to fly to Barbados on Saturday ahead of the five-match series getting under way on January 22.

England have also announced Yorkshire batter Harry Brook will join up with the squad to provide batting cover for Sam Billings.