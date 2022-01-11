Harry Brook and Anthony McGrath earn England elevation

Former Yorkshire batsman and Essex head coach Anthony McGrath has been appointed as England’s batting coach for the forthcoming Twenty20 international series away against the West Indies.

By YP Sport
Tuesday, 11th January 2022, 4:45 pm
Harry Brook of Yorkshire will tour the West Indies with England (Picture: SWPix.com)

McGrath’s is among a trio of coaching appointments announced by the England and Wales Cricket Board on Tuesday, with Worcestershire assistant coach Alan Richardson being brought in as pace bowling coach and Paul Tweddle named fielding coach, as is his role at Somerset.

McGrath and Richardson were a part of the set-up last summer for the Royal London Series victory over Pakistan, while Tweddle joins for the first time.

Already confirmed was Paul Collingwood overseeing England as head coach, with Marcus Trescothick as assistant.

Anthony McGrath, head coach of Essex, has earned a coaching contract with England. (Picture: Alex Davidson/Getty Images)

The squad is set to fly to Barbados on Saturday ahead of the five-match series getting under way on January 22.

England have also announced Yorkshire batter Harry Brook will join up with the squad to provide batting cover for Sam Billings.

Billings remains part of the 17-player group but received a call-up to the fifth Ashes Test in Hobart this week. Brook, who has spent the winter in Australia with the England Lions and the Hobart Hurricanes in the Big Bash League, is set to return to the UK before flying to Barbados.

