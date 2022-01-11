Harry Brook and Anthony McGrath earn England elevation

McGrath’s is among a trio of coaching appointments announced by the England and Wales Cricket Board on Tuesday, with Worcestershire assistant coach Alan Richardson being brought in as pace bowling coach and Paul Tweddle named fielding coach, as is his role at Somerset.
McGrath and Richardson were a part of the set-up last summer for the Royal London Series victory over Pakistan, while Tweddle joins for the first time.
Already confirmed was Paul Collingwood overseeing England as head coach, with Marcus Trescothick as assistant.
The squad is set to fly to Barbados on Saturday ahead of the five-match series getting under way on January 22.
England have also announced Yorkshire batter Harry Brook will join up with the squad to provide batting cover for Sam Billings.
Billings remains part of the 17-player group but received a call-up to the fifth Ashes Test in Hobart this week. Brook, who has spent the winter in Australia with the England Lions and the Hobart Hurricanes in the Big Bash League, is set to return to the UK before flying to Barbados.