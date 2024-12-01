Housebuilder and York City FCl in tribute to former player

New street signs honouring a former York City footballer who tragically died during a game have been unveiled by members of his family.

Relatives and friends of David Longhurst were invited by York-based housebuilder Persimmon to formally unveil the signs for ‘David Longhurst Way’ on the site of York City’s former Bootham Crescent ground.

David was just 25 when he collapsed during a game versus Lincoln City in 1990. A stand at the Bootham Crescent ground was later named after him.

This weekend, relatives came to see the new street named in his honour after Persimmon asked York City fans to put forward street names for the new housing development.

After visiting the Bootham Crescent site, the Longhurst family were then invited to the club’s new LNER stadium to see a new banner unveiled in his memory in the Persimmon South Stand.

Ann Stapleton, David Longhurst’s sister: “As a family, we are overwhelmed and honoured that Persimmon, York City Football Club and supporters have kept David’s memory alive and we thank them. For us David was our little football crazy brother full of mischief and lots of smiles, so got away with a lot.

“Our parents Vic & Pat would have been so proud- so a big thank you to everyone for this great honour to David.”

Scott Waters, Managing Director of Persimmon Yorkshire said: “We’re delighted to have David’s family here with us to formally unveil the David Longhurst Way street signs at Bootham Crescent and the new banner honouring David at the LNER Community Stadium.

