Hull Boxing apprentice helping to give back to her community thanks to Coach Core

A England Boxing apprentice from Hull is helping to give back to her community thanks to a sports coaching apprenticeship programme run by Coach Core Foundation, a charity set up in response to the London 2011 riots and as part of the London 2012 legacy.

Madi Gittens from Hull was at Wembley Padel Centre to help launch Coach Core’s new strategy where the charity called on the government to prioritise sport and sports apprenticeships to tackle youth unemployment.

Gittens, who is one of 1,000 young people that Coach Core Foundation have supported since 2012, has boxed since a young age, she said: “My apprenticeship has allowed me to help clubs by assisting them getting more kids into boxing, helping to fundraise and it has been great.

“I have been in boxing a long time, I started when I was only eight years old.

Maddi Gittens (right) with Christine Ohuruogu at the launch of Coach Core's new strategy

“I had been to college to get my A-Levels and then I was going out to box at the Youth Europeans which did hinder my college journey.

“I did try my college work, but I was so focused on my boxing that I put all my energies into it and when I saw England Boxing had put an apprenticeship opportunity out on social media, I applied, got it and I have been with them for two years.

“It has been a great chance for me to stay in boxing alongside my competitive career.”

It was the atmosphere and family feel you get with Boxing that made Gittens fall in love with the sport, she explained: “I love the atmosphere you get in the gym, it’s not like any other sport and it is just like one big family.”

The charity, which focusses on delivering entry level community sports coaching apprenticeships with over 300 employer partners in London and across the UK aimed at supporting marginalised young people.

They have announced ambitious plans to create 500 new apprenticeship opportunities over the next three years, helping to deliver sport and physical activity to an estimated 8.5 million people.

Since forming as part of the legacy of London 2012, the charity which is funded by Sport England, has provided lifechanging career opportunities for nearly 1000 marginalised young people across the UK, through apprenticeships in community sports coaching.

This sees many apprentices go into further employment, delivering sport and physical activity in their local communities.

The new Labour government’s manifesto included a commitment to a new Youth Guarantee with opportunities for training, apprenticeships and employment for 18–21-year-olds to prevent young people becoming excluded from employment at an early age.

It follows a steady decline in the number of entry level apprenticeships, contributing to a decade high number of 900,000 young people not in employment, education or training in the UK.

Speaking at the event at which was attended by leading figures from sport, London 2012 starChristine Ohuruogu and Coach Core Foundation apprentices, Chief Executive, Gary Laybourne, said:

“The sport and physical activity sector is the poor relation to other traditional sectors when it comes to apprenticeships. We know that sport has a unique appeal to young people, yet it accounts for such a tiny proportion of apprenticeships. It needs to be taken more seriously and prioritised as a career opportunity especially for those from marginalised backgrounds.”

“Whilst we can play our small part, it requires the government to work more closely with the sector as a whole to take advantage of the huge opportunity offered by sport to tackle long term youth unemployment, help drive economic activity and growth and give life changing opportunities to those young people who need them most.”