An inquest is due to open into the death of ice hockey player Adam Johnson during a match watched by thousands of fans.

The 29-year-old American was playing for Nottingham Panthers at rivals Sheffield Steelers on Saturday (Oct 28) when he was reportedly hit in the throat by an opponent's skate, causing a fatal injury.

About 8,000 fans watched in horror as attempts were made to save Johnson's life as he lay on the ice at Sheffield's Utilita Arena, shielded by fellow players.

Coroner's officers confirmed that the inquest into Johnson's death will be opened at the Medico-Legal Centre in Sheffield on Friday at 9am.

An inquest is due to open into the death of Adam Johnson, of the Nottingham Panthers. (Picture: Panthers Images)

South Yorkshire Police has confirmed it is investigating the incident but officers have said the inquiry "will take some time".

Johnson's team said it was a "freak accident" on Sunday (Oct 29) when they confirmed the popular Minnesota-born player had died.

Officers have carried out inquiries at the arena, studied footage of the collision and spoken to experts, aided by Sheffield City Council's health and safety team. The force said the investigation would be lengthy.

On Wednesday (Nov 1) , the Panthers invited fans of all clubs to attend Nottingham's Motorpoint Arena to celebrate the former NHL player on November 4.

This venue has been the focus of fans' outpouring of shock and emotion since the tragedy at the weekend.