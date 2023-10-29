Nottingham Panthers player Adam Johnson tragically died on Saturday night after a freak accident during a match against Sheffield Steelers.

Sheffield Utilita Arena was evacuated on Saturday after more than 8,000 fans witnessed the horrific incident in the second period.

Emergency services attended and treated Adam Johnson.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nottingham Panthers player Adam Johnson tragically died on Saturday night after a freak accident during a match against Sheffield Steelers. CC NOTTINGHAM PANTHERS

Nottingham Panthers have now released a lengthy tribute to their number 47 – here it is in full:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The Nottingham Panthers are truly devastated to announce that Adam Johnson has tragically passed away following a freak accident at the game in Sheffield last night.

“The Panthers would like to send our thoughts and condolences to Adam's family, his partner, and all his friends at this extremely difficult time.

“Everyone at the club including players, staff, management, and ownership are heartbroken at the news of Adam's passing.

“Our thoughts are also with the fans and staff of both clubs, especially those who attended or were following the game, who will be devastated following today's news.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The Panthers would like to thank everyone who rushed to support Adam last night in the most testing of circumstances.

“Adam, our number 47, was not only an outstanding ice hockey player, but also a great teammate and an incredible person with his whole life ahead of him. The Club will dearly miss him and will never ever forget him.

“We ask that the privacy of Adam's family and friends, and everyone at the club is respected at this difficult time as we all seek to come to terms with our grief.