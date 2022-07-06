The 23-year-old defenceman became the latest addition to player-coach Davies’s Hull Seahawks roster at the weekend, returning to the rink where he spent his formative years.

His initial development saw him make a handful of Elite League appearances for Hull Stingrays before their demise paved the way for the Pirates, where he played for four seasons.

Like many of his Pirates’ team-mates, Covid ensured Stubley missed the entire 2020-21 season, returning to action one level below with Widnes Wild the following year, with Hull owner Shane Smith having opted out of icing a team in the NIHL National’s 2021-22 campaign.

Tom Stubley in action against Leeds Chiefs for Hull Pirates in February 2020 before the pandemic shut down the sport

He got a brief taste of life in the second tier again with a single appearance for Leeds Knights, but enjoyed a stellar year in Widnes, posting 48 points – including 14 goals – in just 40 appearances, with Rich Haggar’s team going on to win the North Cup.

It was his increased productivity that caught the eye of former team-mate Davies, making him one of the Seahawks boss’s first ports of call when putting together his 2022-23 roster.

“He’s got a good two-way game that we want to make the most of,” said Davies. “He’s got a lot of skill, has good lateral movement on the blue line and can make that big first pass.

“He’s actually got some real offensive upside to his game which I want him to show this year because I feel he’s got more than what he has shown in the past at this level.

Hull Seahawks player-coach Matty Davies believes defenceman Tom Stubley has plenty to offer at both ends of the ice next season Picture: Bruce Rollinson