INCOMING: Defenceman Declan Balmer is set to play for hometoem club, Hull Seahawks. Picture courtesy of Kat Medcroft/Swindon Wildcats.

But, after a career that has taken him to Bradford, Peterborough, Solway, Basingstoke, Manchester and Swindon, the 27-year-old defenceman finally comes home, announced today as the fourth signing of the summer for Hull Seahawks.

Player-coach Matty Davies says Balmer was one of the first players he thought of for NIHL National’s newest team, who are busy putting together their first-ever roster in readiness for the 2022-23 campaign.

“I’ve played against Dec and never enjoyed it,” said Davies. “When we started the team, I had Dec in mind straight away. He is a big part of my plan to create a tough defence in front of two first-rate keepers. “He is strong, defensive-minded, answers the bell if needed but he is also an offensive threat on the blue-line and moves the puck really well. I see him as one of my leaders on the ice and he is still in his prime.”

TEAM-BUILDING: Hull Seahawks player-coach Matty Davies Picture: Bruce Rollinson

Balmer brings with him plenty of experience, gained since he made his senior debut for Bradford Bulldogs back in 2011, with spells at Peterborough Phantoms and Basingstoke Bison following in the old English Premier League.

When that version of the UK’s second-tier collapsed in the summer of 2017, Balmer was picked up by Ryan Finnerty at Manchester Storm in the Elite League. He remained their for three seasons, the last one of which was cut short by the pandemic.