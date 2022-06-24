On Thursday evening, the NIHL National Owners Group revealed key dates for the 2022-23 campaign, which included a regular season start date of the weekend of September 17-18 launching a 56-game schedule that finishes on April 2.

The post-season play-offs, which this season will return to a straight knockout format instead of the group phase favoured last time out, will begin on April 8-9 culminating in the traditional Playoff Final Four Weekend at Coventry’s SkyDome Arena on April 15-16.

But before the first competitive puck drops in just 12 weeks’ time, the Seahawks, Knights and Steeldogs have an opportunity to test-run their rosters in a new tournament which, if successful, could become an annual event.

Leeds Knights and Sheffield Steeldogs will lock horns in a new Yorkshire pre-season tournament on September 2 and September 9. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

All three teams will play each other home and away and it’s understood that there will be some kind of silverware up for grabs in an event which could become an annual curtain-raiser.

The tournament will face-off when the Knights head to Ice Sheffield to take on the Steeldogs on Friday, September 2, before playing host the following night at Elland Road to the Seahawks - coached by former Leeds centre Matty Davies.

Sunday will see the Seahawks stage their first-ever home game when they play host to the Steeldogs, with Greg Wood’s team hitting the road again on Friday, September 9 when they visit the Knights.

Leeds then visit Hull 24 hours later before the tournament is brought to a close in South Yorkshire on Sunday, September 11 between the Steeldogs and the Seahawks.

Sheffield Steeldogs head coach Greg Wood is hoping to make more signing announcements next week. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

Steeldogs’ owner Roger Williams said: “These games will provide an exciting ‘curtain raiser’ for the new season, with all three teams keen to lay down a marker.

“I’m sure our fans will welcome an early look at the Seahawks and a new Steeldogs-Hull rivalry, while Leeds will have another strong team and so we expect more of the drama we saw during last season’s games against them.

“I’m sure Yorkshire pride will drive all up performance levels, so I think fans of all three teams are in for an early treat.”

Seahawks GM (commercial) Ian Mowforth believes the games at Hull Ice Arena will be sell-out affairs.

Matty Davies - the Hull Seahawks player-coach heads back to former club Leeds Knights on Saturday, September 3 Picture: Bruce Rollinson

“Support for the new Seahawks has been truly overwhelming and we cannot wait for that first game,” he said. “It will be an historic night, particularly given we have had to wait 29 years for the return of our beloved Seahawks.”

Knights’ owner Steve Nell said the owners’ group were pleased with developments ahead of next season, one he expects to be even more competitive than 2021-22.