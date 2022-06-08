It was a big part of the attraction when considering his options and, after all, that’s the main reason such two-way deals exist between clubs in NIHL National and Elite League teams such as the Steelers, offering players a chance to log the kind of minutes they would struggle to attain at the higher level.

And while Shudra probably didn’t bank on averaging quite as many minutes as he ended up doing in Leeds, he thrived on the extra responsibility thrust on his still relatively young shoulders.

Cole Shudra in action for Leeds Knights against Sheffield Steeldogs at Elland Road in January Picture: Bruce Rollinson

He still got his EIHL kicks with the Steelers, training in Sheffield during the week and making 11 appearances overall, but it was in the second-tier where he had the impact he was confident of making, given the forward role he so dearly craved.

In all, the 24-year-old posted 73 points in 49 games, including 34 goals, although his stats are just one reason why Knights’ head coach Ryan Aldridge was keen to bring him back for a second season at Elland Road.

As it currently stands, Shudra only has a deal with the Knights for next 2022-23 but he is in the process of discussing terms with the Steelers over some kind of similar two-way deal.

But Leeds will have priority on where he plays and Shudra will again find the majority of his hockey in West Yorkshire, something he is happy to continue doing, particularly when he reflects on his first season with the Knights.

Cole Shudra celebrates his late, late winner for Leeds Knights against Sheffield Steeldogs in January 2022 Picture: Bruce Rollinson

“Yeah, I would have liked to have played a few more games in the Elite League but it didn’t work out that way,” said Shudra. “I got hurt at the start of the season, which pushed me back a little bit, but it was also a bit of a blessing in disguise, too, because it allowed me to focus on playing in Leeds and to develop my game more that way.

“But two-ways do offer you the best of both worlds – you’re training on the ice with the Steelers and all the talent that they have got and then, come the weekend, you’re playing 30-odd minutes a night, playing special teams and being a go-to guy, so it is perfect in many ways.

“It is a lot of minutes to play and I was looking at some of the numbers from last year and we were playing 27, sometimes 30-plus minutes a night which is crazy for a forward but it was perfect in terms of development and overall enjoyment.

BIG FAN Leeds Knights head coach Ryan Aldridge is delighted to get Cole Shudra back for a second season. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

The arrival of Aldridge in January, replacing Dave Whistle behind the bench, is another reason why Shudra readily agreed to return to Leeds for another season.

Aldridge is a big fan of what Shudra brings to the table, while the player himself was impressed with the impact the coach had from January onwards.

“I love playing for Ryan, he brings out a different side to you as a player,” said Shudra. “Even if you’re a skilled guy and you’re supposed to be getting goals or putting up the points – he still likes it if you play with that edge, make it hard for other teams to play against you.

“Ryan brings that mentality to us and that will hopefully make us very difficult to play against us, especially if you add it to the speed and skill that we’ve already got.

“And he’s a smart coach, he knows his systems, I liked what he brought in back in January with the systems and his approach.

“It definitely changed how we played for the better.”

Aldridge sees Shudra as a key part of the Knights’ roster again next season, making it no surprise that the left-hander was one of his priority signings.

“When Cole is on the ice, whoever he’s on the ice with, I never panic,” said Aldridge.

“They could be up against the best line in the league and he might be out with three or four of our weaker guys and I just don’t think we’re going to get scored on when he’s out there.

“He’s just solid defensively, he’ll play centre, he’ll play winger and he can play ‘D’ and he can do all of them very, very well.