NIHL National ice hockey set to return to Hull

Hull Pirates, seen here in action against Leeds Chiefs in February 2020, were the last team to play at NIHL National level in the city. Picture: Dean Woolley.

The city has been without a reprsentative in what is effectively the second tier of British hockey since the end of the Covid-shortened 2019-20 campaign when Hull Pirates competed.

When the league eventually returned for 2021-22, Pirates’ owner Shane Smith opted not to ice a team, with many of the players on the team’s last roster heading elsewhere to play, chiefly at Yorkshire rivals Sheffield Steeldogs and the newly-formed Leeds Knights.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But it looks as though the likes of Lee Bonner, Matty Davies, Sam Towner and others may now have the opportunity to return to play for their hometown team from this summer, should they either wish to or be free from their commitments to other teams.

Jason Hewitt (left) was player-coach of Hull Pirates in the first-ever NIHL National season in 2019-20. This season he has played for Sheffield Steeldogs.

In a statement released on Friday afternoon, the IMJ group revealed they had already held discussions with the NIHL National League about putting in a team for next season, while talks have also been held with Hull City Council’s (HCAL) bosses about taking on the tenancy for the city’s ice rink.

They are hoping to make a further announcement next week with an update on the outcome of those discussions once the due diligence process is complete.

Ian Mowforth, GM and spokesman for the IMJ Group, said the hope was that hockey fans in the city could remain patient until everything was formally completed.

“We cannot emphasise enough how difficult it has been and continues to be, to regenerate a Hull-based hockey club in the National League,” said Mowforth.

“However, moving forward we aim to build on the positive legacy of the Hull Pirates. We feel especially grateful to the Hull Jets who have kept alive senior hockey in the city and rest assured, if our applications are accepted, we will endeavour to do everything we can to repay their efforts and progress together as entities supporting each other.

“We appreciate that Hull fans are restless for the return of National League hockey. We at IMJ Group share your enthusiasm and frustration. We are doing everything possible to bring National League hockey back to the city.”