Police officers from Yorkshire among emergency service staff taking to ice to raise money for Ukraine cause

Peelers IHC - the Northern Police ice hockey team - go head to head with the London Heat 999 on Sunday (May 29) at Planet Ice Altrincham (6pm), where they will be looking to repeat their win from the last time the two teams met.

Tom Humphries, of the South Yorkshire police force, and Adam Lee, of West Yorkshire, are among those on the Peelers’ roster.

All funds raised from the event will go towards funding emergency services in the Ukraine and the Ukraine ambulance project.

Families are welcome to attend the event, with kids being offered the chance to have their photograph taken inside a police car and a fire engine - subject to the vehicles’ operational requirements.