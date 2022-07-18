The 36-year-old missed most of last season for Sheffield Steelers through injury, but was determined to put himself back into a position where he could earn another deal with the Elite League club.

And head coach Aaron Fox was only too happy to oblige after being convinced the Canadian-born GB international was confident he could rediscover the form he showed during the 2019-20 campaign when he helped the Steelers end their long wait to lift the Challenge Cup prior to the pandemic shutting everything down.

“There were never any thoughts of retirement,,” insisted Connolly. “When I go out, I want it to be on my own terms.

Brendan Connolly is determined to be fit for opening night with Sheffield Steelers after missing the majority of the 2021-22 Elite League season through injury. Picture: Dean Woolley

“I wanted to continue playing and continue playing in Sheffield, somewhere I have really enjoyed being.

“I’ve been working with (fitness coach) Mike Mawer throughout the end of last season and this summer and I am ahead of where I need to be.

“I will come to Sheffield early, I think before the other guys so I am in the best shape possible for when camp begins.”

Steelers’ head coach Fox has kept in touch with Connolly ever since he returned to the US to continue his rehabilitation.

Sheffield Steelers head coach Aaron Fox. Picture: Dean Woolley.

He is delighted to have the tenacious forward on his roster for at least one more season, when the Steelers will attempt to end a six-year wait for the regular season league title.

“Conns is a core guy who knows what we expect here and is great for our group,” said Fox.

“Most importantly, he’s coming back here for the right reasons and I know he feels he has some unfinished business.

“He has really put the work in this summer and is in great shape meaning he should be ready by opening night. When healthy we know how effective he is.