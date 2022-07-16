Brandon Whistle - pictured in action for Sheffield Steelers last season. Picture: Dean Woolley

The 24-year-old thrived in the second half of the 2021-22 Elite League season when his two-way deal with parent club Leeds Knights effectively saw him become a permanent fixture on Aaron Fox’s team.

He posted nine points - including six goals - in 33 appearances for the Steelers, his performances bringing him to the attention of GB head coach Pete Russell.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Whistle was called up as a reserve for the GB squad ahead of their return to the World Championships in Finland in May but, ultimately, wasn’t required to make the trip, Russell’s team returning home after being relegated to the second tier after three years among the world’s elite.

Brandon Whistle clashes with Swindon Wildcats' Edgars Bebris while playing for Leeds Knights last season. Picture: James Hardisty.

Whistle signed a two-year deal with the Steelers earlier this summer, with one of his aims being to earn a first full call-up and represent GB on home ice in Nottingham next May when it attempts to return to the top-flight at the first attempt.

“I found out a little bit about the GB thing part way through last season and it was definitely a goal of mine to be on that team,” said Whistle.

“It was tough not to make the team, but from where I started the year playing in Leeds to end up being a GB reserve, I would never have thought that possible at the start of the year

“I was really happy that I was picked for the 28-man roster, but obviously disappointed I didn’t get to go.