Jonathan Phillips is back for more with Sheffield Steelers Picture: Dean Woolley

But, ultimately, the 38-year-old forward is prepared to bide his time when it comes to celebrating personal accolades as his only priority for the 2022-23 Elite League campaign is ensuring the Steelers’ name is once again engraved on the regular season title.

Assuming he stays relatively injury-free, Phillips should burst through the 1,000-game barrier for the Steelers next season, the first player to do so.

During his 16 years at the club, Phillips has laced up 971 times, winning four league titles, three play-off championships and a Challenge Cup.

Sheffield Steelers head coach Aaron Fox Picture: Dean Woolley

But it is that fifth league title that is foremost in Phillips’s mind, particularly after falling agonisingly short as runners-up to Belfast Giants last time out.

“Maybe in 10 years’ time I will look back on the individual stuff but, for me it’s all about the team winning championships,” said Phillips. “I broke my sternum and four ribs last year and only took a week off, so there is plenty of hunger, desire and championships left in me.

“When I wake up and all that has gone then the decision will be easy but, for now, I still love to train, I still love to play

Head coach Aaron Fox had no hesitation when it came top bringing his captain back.

“The level of professionalism, work ethic and passion for our club that he brings daily has made this decision every year since I have arrived a pretty easy one,” said Fox.