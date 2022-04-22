MAKE IT COUNT: Sheffield Steelers' captain Jonathan Phillips (left) Picture: Dean Woolley

They may have emerged from their double-header against Dundee Stars with two points, but they came from a 5-4 defeat in a shootout on home ice before a 2-1 overtime loss on Tayside.

Throw in another win on home ice for Omar Pacha’s team against their South Yorkshire rivals earlier in the season and it is understandable why this weekend’s play-off quarter-final between the two is far from a formality.

Yes, as the post-season’s second seeds, the Steelers go into tonight’s first leg at the Utilita Arena as favourites to make it to the Final Four Weekend in Nottingham next week. But Dundee are a team who will cause problems.

Dundee Stars head coach Omar Pacha Picture: Dean Woolley.

Steelers’ captain Jonathan Phillips, named in the GB squad for next month’s World Championships in Finland, insists the Steelers are determined to make up for missing out on the regular season league title by lifting the play-off trophy for the first time since 2017.

“We stayed in that title race right up until the end and it was a tough battle,” said Phillips. “But as soon as that was done, you haven’t got time to feel sorry for yourself or mope around because very soon there is another big trophy up for grabs.

“Obviously, the league is the most important one but the play-offs is the most fun to win – you either go into the summer as a winner or a loser.”