The 29-year-old Finland-born defenceman is the latest addition to the Elite League team’s roster with head coach Aaron Fox convinced he has picked up a quality operator, one who has most recently impressed over four seasons in his homeland before excelling in Norway’s top-flight during 2021-22.

The left-handed blue liner admits his knowledge of the UK’s top-flight is limited but is confident he has the style of game to succeed once he arrives in South Yorkshire for pre-season training camp.

“I don’t know that much about the league other than the quality is excellent with many good players from all over the world,” said Nevalainen. “I believe it to be more North American with the US and Canadian coaches that are around but that is okay with me – I played for four years in the USA, so I know what to expect.”

Niklas Nevalainen is confident he has the game to succeed in the Elite League with Sheffield Steelers. Picture submitted by Steelers Media.

Nevalainen posted 46 points while with Frisk Asker in Norway last time out, including nine goals. His time there saw him play six games in the Champions Hockey League.

“I skate well,” he added. “I like to join the rush and hold on to the puck for as long as possible so I can create offensive chances for my team-mates.

“I think they call it a pass first mentality but I like to think I can contribute in all situations offensively and defensively.”

Fox targetted Nevalainen because of what he regards as an impressive two-way game, something borne out by his numbers in both Finland and Norway.

Sheffield Steelers head coach Aaron Fox is confident Niklas Nevalainen will be just what his team needs for the 2022-23 Elite League season. Picture: Dean Woolley.

“He is an excellent two-way defenceman coming off an exceptional year in Norway,” said Fox. “He finished second in the league for defenceman scoring while there. He also had four very strong seasons in the Liiga where he put up good numbers while playing a top-four role.

“He plays a very smart defensive game and will be a great asset to our D-core.”