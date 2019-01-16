Sheffield Steelers work quickly to plug gaps left on roster

SHEFFIELD STEELERS are expected to move quickly in order to replenish their roster after yesterday’s decision by management to axe three import players.

Goaltender Matt Climie and forwards Justin Buzzeo and Steffan Della Rovere were released, paying the price after two defeats at the weekend to Elite League rivals Dundee Stars left the Steelers outside the play-offs and second-bottom of the overall standings.

CHANGES: Head coach Tom Barrasso. Picture: Dean Woolley.

Depending on the availability of suitable replacements, further roster changes are likely in the coming weeks, but it is believed the club have already signed a Canadian forward, who is expected to arrive in the UK tomorrow in time for the weekend’s home and away double header against bottom club Milton Keynes Lightning.

The Steelers will be hoping to end the five-game losing streak that has seen them drop back to the same position they were in when head coach Tom Barrasso was appointed in early October.

A maximum four-point haul will be expected against a Lightning side joint-coached by former Steelers forward Tim Wallace, but who are once again struggling to adapt to life in the UK game’s top-flight in what is only their second season.

Forward Kieran Brown and defenceman Jordan Griffin, both Steelers’ apprentices, play for GB Under-20s tonight when they take on hosts Estonia in Division Two, Group A of the World Championships in Tallinn. They are joined by former Steelers' trainee, Liam Kirk, the team captain.