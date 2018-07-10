'It's coming home' World Cup fever is 'no accident' when all England matches are on freeview, says MP

The World Cup fever that has gripped the nation amid England’s run to the semi-finals has highlighted the power of free-to-air sport and the need to protect it, an MP will say.

Keighley MP John Grogan will tell a parliamentary debate hours before England’s semi final against Croatia kicks off that legislation from the 1950s which dictates what must be offered on freeview is a “British success story” to be preserved.

“It is no accident that the whole nation is enjoying the action from the World Cup on BBC and ITV together - young and old, rich and poor,” he will say.

Mr Grogan’s debate comes after the Cabinet yesterday formally congratulated Gareth Southgate’s team on their performance and wished them luck in their endeavours to get to the final.

The Labour MP will make a series of demands from Ministers, including that if the home nations jointly bid for the 2030 World Cup they must not bow to Fifa pressure to allow the sport’s controversial governing body to sell TV match rights to the highest bidder.

Mr Grogan will also ask the Government to make women’s sports protected events, as the current list is all male.

Finally he will ask Ministers to update the definition of a free TV channel, to recognise changing viewing habits in the digital age.

