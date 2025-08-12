‘It’s probably the best victory of my career’ as Leeds' Oliver Lines stuns Judd Trump in Saudi Arabia Masters

Leeds potter Oliver Lines. Picture: WST

Oliver Lines hailed the ‘best victory of my career’ after knocking out world No 1 Judd Trump at the Saudi Arabia Masters.

The 30-year-old from Leeds – ranked 68th in the world – has enjoyed a fabulous run in Jeddah, having beaten Noppon Saengkham, York’s Liam Pullen and Matthew Selt.

But facing defending champion Trump, in front of the television cameras, was a huge step-up in class for Lines.

But he won 5-3 – securing victory with a century break – to guarantee £30,000 in prize money and a place in the last 16.

“I think it’s probably the best victory of my career,” said Lines, who turned professional in 2014.

“I haven’t done as well as I would have liked to have done in the last few years, so to beat Judd on table one in a tournament as big as this – and to play as well as I did – it’s a massive achievement.

“It’s not quite sunk in yet. I am very proud of the way I played today, the way I handled the occasion.”

The Yorkshireman raced into a 4-1 lead thanks to breaks of 125, 63 and 71.

Trump – who is good friends with Lines off the table – responded by winning the next two frames, including a 102 break.

But Lines regained his composure to put together an impressive 100 break to win 5-3 and secure a place in Wednesday’s last 16, where he faces Ali Carter.

“It’s weird, I felt so good, but then some of thoughts you have a 4-1 up – you try searching for the line too quick,” said Lines. “You miss a shot, then you have sit down and watch him, the pressure keeps ramping up. I am so proud of myself for making that break in the last frame.

“I just telling myself that I was happy with the scoreline. If you had offered me 4-3 at the start of the game I would have snapped your hand off.

Lines added: “I feel I have been growing into the tournament nicely. Each game I have been stepping up in performance, so hoping to carry that on.