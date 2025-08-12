‘It’s probably the best victory of my career’ as Leeds' Oliver Lines stuns Judd Trump in Saudi Arabia Masters
The 30-year-old from Leeds – ranked 68th in the world – has enjoyed a fabulous run in Jeddah, having beaten Noppon Saengkham, York’s Liam Pullen and Matthew Selt.
But facing defending champion Trump, in front of the television cameras, was a huge step-up in class for Lines.
But he won 5-3 – securing victory with a century break – to guarantee £30,000 in prize money and a place in the last 16.
“I think it’s probably the best victory of my career,” said Lines, who turned professional in 2014.
“I haven’t done as well as I would have liked to have done in the last few years, so to beat Judd on table one in a tournament as big as this – and to play as well as I did – it’s a massive achievement.
“It’s not quite sunk in yet. I am very proud of the way I played today, the way I handled the occasion.”
The Yorkshireman raced into a 4-1 lead thanks to breaks of 125, 63 and 71.
Trump – who is good friends with Lines off the table – responded by winning the next two frames, including a 102 break.
But Lines regained his composure to put together an impressive 100 break to win 5-3 and secure a place in Wednesday’s last 16, where he faces Ali Carter.
“It’s weird, I felt so good, but then some of thoughts you have a 4-1 up – you try searching for the line too quick,” said Lines. “You miss a shot, then you have sit down and watch him, the pressure keeps ramping up. I am so proud of myself for making that break in the last frame.
“I just telling myself that I was happy with the scoreline. If you had offered me 4-3 at the start of the game I would have snapped your hand off.
Lines added: “I feel I have been growing into the tournament nicely. Each game I have been stepping up in performance, so hoping to carry that on.
“There’s kind of no pressure now, in a way. Even though the (prize) money is so good, I have got out of the tournament what I wanted. Hopefully I can relax and keep playing my best stuff.”