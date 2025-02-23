Leeds City Athletic Club Triumph at English National Cross Country Championships

Leeds City Athletic Club delivered an outstanding performance at the English National Cross Country Championships 2025, held at Parliament Hill Fields, London, on Saturday, 22 February.

The senior women’s team dominated the competition, securing the National Championship title, while the senior men narrowly missed out on a team medal, finishing a close fourth. With young athletes making a strong impression in their national debuts, the future looks incredibly bright for Leeds City AC.

Senior Women Crowned National Cross Country Champions -

The senior women’s team delivered a remarkable victory, edging out Aldershot Farnham & District by just four points. Leeds City AC’s team score of 89 secured the prestigious title, demonstrating their depth, strength, and ability to perform under pressure at the highest level.

Senior Men's team

Team Results:1st - Leeds City Athletic Club – 89 points, 2nd - Aldershot Farnham & District – 93 points, 3rd - Thames Hare & Hounds – 161 points

Senior Men Narrowly Miss Out on a MedalThe senior men fought valiantly and were agonisingly close to a podium finish, securing 4th place in an intensely competitive field. Star performer Harry Butler moved through the field like a freight train, relentlessly powering past competitors to finish an impressive 28th place, leading the team’s strong showing.

Youth Stars Shine BrightUnder 17 Women – Poppy Henson Makes a StatementPoppy Henson proved that she is not just one of the top young athletes in Yorkshire, but a genuine star in the making. Racing against the nation’s best, she delivered a fearless performance, holding her own from the gun and pushing hard over the challenging course to finish an incredible 6th place. Teammates Anna Schlossan and Sophia Hidayat also showed grit and resilience, gaining valuable experience by finishing 126th and 138th respectively.

Under 15 Boys – Yaried Alem Storms to SilverYaried Alem demonstrated his exceptional talent and racecraft with a phenomenal 2nd place finish, making him the national runner-up in his age group. His brave and tactical racing was a testament to his ability and consistency, proving that he is one of the most exciting young endurance runners in the UK today.The team finished 17th overall, with solid performances from:* 101st – Alexander Smith* 201st – Joseph Booth* 225th – Ben Bedford* 299th – Woody Beaumont

Senior Women's team winners

Under 13 Girls – Hodgkinson steps upEvie Hodgkinson made a strong national debut, finishing an impressive 69th place as Leeds City AC’s sole competitor in the category. Her ability to compete on such a big stage at a young age bodes well for future success.

Under 13 Boys – Young Athletes Impress in Tough ConditionsA determined effort from the youngest Leeds City AC competitors saw them tackle the tough, muddy course with resilience, setting the stage for future achievements.Top Individual Performances:* 103rd – William Reynolds* 113th – Caleb Emmett* 223rd – Callum Holmes

Under 15 Girls – Ruth Friend Proves She Belongs with the BestRuth Friend once again confirmed her place among the very best young runners in the country, delivering an excellent 20th place finish. Her performance was a masterclass in competitive racing, proving she has both the endurance and tactical awareness to be a force at the national level for years to come.The team finished 26th overall, with strong supporting performances from:* 169th – Harriet Williams* 233rd – Talitha Hodgkinson* 260th – Astrid Gamesby

A Promising Future for Leeds City ACThe dominance of the senior women, combined with the depth in the senior men’s squad and the exceptional performances from the younger age groups, signals a golden era ahead for Leeds City AC. With role models like Jen Walsh and Harry Butler guiding the emerging stars like Poppy Henson, Yaried Alem, and Ruth Friend the club is well-positioned for continued success in the years to come.

Leeds City AC’s athletes and coaches should be immensely proud of their achievements at this year’s Championships, proving once again that they are among the very best in the country.