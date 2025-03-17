Leeds Rhinos head grounds person urges local people to celebrate the “unsung heroes” who make sport and outdoor spaces possible in Leeds

As #GroundsWeek 2025 kicks off, Ryan Golding, head grounds person at rugby league club Leeds Rhinos, is calling for people across Leeds to show their appreciation for the dedicated teams who work tirelessly to maintain sports pitches, parks and green spaces, ensuring they remain safe, playable, and accessible for everyone.

Across Leeds, thousands of people take to local pitches every week to play and watch sports like rugby league, rugby union, football, cricket, tennis and horse racing – as well as enjoying local parks and green spaces. Grounds teams deal with unpredictable weather, tight budgets, and growing demand, working tirelessly to keep these areas in top condition for communities to enjoy. However, the work that goes into maintaining these surfaces and ensuring they are safe and usable often takes place behind the scenes.

#GroundsWeek, hosted by the Grounds Management Association (GMA), is dedicated to changing that. The annual campaign shines a spotlight on the professionals and volunteers who make sport possible and maintain green spaces, calling for them to receive the recognition they deserve.

Geoff Webb, CEO of the Grounds Management Association, says: “Without the dedication of grounds people, grassroots and professional sport and outdoor community spaces alike would suffer. The quality of play, safety of athletes, and enjoyment of all depend on their hard work. But because their efforts are often done behind closed doors, they don’t always get the appreciation they deserve.

“#GroundsWeek is all about recognising these unsung heroes. Whether it’s a volunteer preparing a community pitch or a professional keeping elite stadiums and facilities in peak condition, we’re urging people to take a moment to thank them – whether that’s in person or by joining the conversation online.”

Leeds Rhinos’ Ryan Golding says: “I love being a grounds person. It’s more than just a job, nothing beats being outdoors, knowing your hard work is going to bring enjoyment to so many people. But it can be tough too. There are lots of early starts and long days, and there’s a lot of pressure to ensure games can go ahead – especially with more unpredictable and extreme weather now more common.

“I know from personal experience, when people take a moment to appreciate your hard work, it means the world. So, whether you’re involved in sport this weekend, playing or watching, or enjoying a green community space, take a second to show your appreciation – in person or online using #GroundsWeek.“