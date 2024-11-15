Leeds United's most popular celebrity owner revealed

Leeds United are one of several sides within the English football pyramid who have attracted the attention of famous celebrities with excess money in recent years.

The growing trend of sports stars, musicians, and actors investing in teams throughout the football pyramid has been popularised by Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds thanks to their huge success both on and off the pitch at Wrexham.

However, they were far from the first celebrities to take an interest in the beautiful game. Golfers Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth both invested in Leeds back in 2018 alongside Russell Crowe before Michael Phelps and Will Ferrell got in on the act.

And a new study has now revealed the most popular Leeds owner among their celebrity investors as well as the celebrity owner who has made the smartest investment into the club.

The team at Swoop Funding have analysed how much profit or loss teams have made alongside the positive and negative online sentiment of Crowe, Phelps, Ferrell, Thomas, and Spieth.

Leeds, who are pushing for promotion back to the Premier League, have attracted a string of celebrity investors in recent years, despite reporting a £34M loss for the 2022/23 season. Crowe achieved the highest "Smartest Investment Score" at 27.50, with online sentiment evenly split at 9% positive and 9% negative.

Phelps, a 2023 investor, scored 26.39, though his online sentiment remains neutral at 0%. Ferrell, who invested into Leeds earlier this year, scored 26.26, with sentiment leaning 3% positive and 5% negative.

Thomas and Spieth, meanwhile, haven’t had quite as much warmth from the club’s supporters. Thomas, with a score of 20.14, has 0% positive sentiment and 25% negative sentiment, while Spieth scored 13.89, grappling with 50% negative sentiment and no recorded positive sentiment.

