Leeds University students 'proving what they're made of' in boxing

Thirty-two students from the three Leeds universities made lifelong memories competing in boxing bouts against each other following eight weeks intensive training at two local gyms. The ninth Fight Club Leeds (FCL)took place at the Aria Suite in Woodhouse and is the brainchild of Horsforth brothers Rinor and Reggie Ejupi.

‘FCL’s been going for three years now and has allowed over a hundred students to show how courageous they can be and prove to themselves what they’re made of in a bout in front of up to four hundred people,’ said Rinor. The competitors get the full package from training with highly qualified coaches through fight night where they enjoy the glitz and glamour of the sport as the spotlight turns on each fighter making his entry. Then it’s the exhilaration of three two-minute rounds of action. Some cry after their bouts and all are relieved. Everyone savours the bonds of a shared experience lasting forever.’

Rinor set up FCL against a backdrop of ‘declining mental health and the often-isolating nature of social media intending that students have opportunity to achieve through making themselves feel initially uncomfortable but later proud with improved self-confidence. Many of the fighters are good at sport but most have never tasted combat sports. There’s no shortage of volunteers including from abroad including this time Jeffrey from California and Pavlo from Ukraine. Our events are now an integral part of the dynamic Leeds student sports scene and have already raised a thousand for charity this year.’

Leeds Beckett PE student Joe Weightman was ‘nervous but excited prior to the bout. Six minutes of a heavyweight battle which proved the training pays off.’ Twenty-year-old Weightman hails from Sunderland but ‘loves living in Leeds, living alone and looking after myself with the aim of becoming a strength and conditioning coach.’ He sold about twenty tickets with friends coming from the north-east and whose vocal singing that ‘there’s only one Joe Weightman’ helped carry him to a split decision victory against sports science student Rico. Leeds Beckett marketing student Tyneside’s Casper Jarmanivens boxed as ‘the Not so Friendly Ghost’ and won his bout against Oisin Morris. ‘I thought this could be a once in a lifetime opportunity. I’m so proud that I did it.’

Eight weeks pre-fight training took place with sessions at Mike Tobin’s Armley gym and Craig Wood’s LS20 boxing gym in Guiseley with Wood, 50, running the programme. ‘I’ve known Rinor for some time, and he’s twice boxed himself. Fighter safety is priority with these inexperienced boxers. We teach them to control their punches at just 60% of potential power. Emphasis is on defence. They learn from observing and analysing each other’s sparring. Boxers from LS20 corner and encourage the student boxers and highly experienced Leeds referee Mark Seegobin oversees. I love working with young people from different backgrounds seeing what motivates them and comparing their ring performance against my expectations. It’s rewarding to see how happy all are afterwards knowing that the boxing has taught resilience.’